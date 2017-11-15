Brio 12 makes its debut at Inter BEE 2017

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. — 15 November 2017 — Calrec Audio has announced the international debut of Brio 12, a compact, 12-fader audio mixer, at Inter BEE 2017. Brio 12 has the same powerful feature set and mix capabilities as its larger sibling, Brio 36, which has seen unrivalled success in the region.



Brio 12 meets the demand for a broadcast mixer that can be used in very tight spaces like small vans and compact control rooms, and at under 450mm or 18" wide it is slim enough to fit into standard racks or be stowed out of the way when not in use.



"Brio 12 is perfect for small-scale productions, or as a sub-mixer or backup mixer for larger productions," said Peter Walker, Calrec's product manager for Brio. "Inheriting a rich feature set and powerful surround capability from its larger sibling, Brio 12 removes the limitations on ambition and creativity imposed by mixers of comparable size and price-point."



With 12 physical dual-layer faders for mixing live sources during broadcast, Brio 12 provides extra virtual faders via its user-friendly UI. With 48 input channels and the same buss count as the popular Brio 36, the console has plenty of capacity for sub-mixes and VCA slaves. These capabilities also make it ideal for production environments requiring automated control over every fader.



"Brio 12 can be installed where there is a requirement to integrate audio control with the vision switcher," adds Walker. "This makes Brio 12 a very powerful and compact mixing tool in lean production environments.



"Plus, Brio 12 can be quickly added to an existing Hydra2 network and utilise I/O via a range of Hydra2 modules through its integral I/O expansion slots."



Mr. Kozuma, head of broadcast sales at Hibino Intersound Corporation, Calrec's Japanese distribution partner, added, "We see great opportunities for Brio 12 throughout Japan and the rest of the world. It is a great honour to exclusively unveil the console to the global marketplace, and we look forward to introducing it to our customers at the show."



Calrec and Hibino will exhibit at Inter BEE, 15-17 November, in Hall 1, stand 1412.



# # #



About Calrec Audio Ltd.

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production.



A broadcast specialist for more than 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters.



For putting sound in the picture, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/171115Calrec.docx



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/Calrec_Brio12_Visual.JPG

Photo Caption: Brio 12 Compact Audio Mixer



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Brio%2012%20makes%20debut%20at%20%...



Follow Calrec Audio:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/calrecaudio

Google+: https://plus.google.com/102572846535413923466/posts

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/calrec-audio-ltd