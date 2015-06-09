Brighter and broader: AV Stumpfl to light up InfoComm show floor in Orlando

See AV Stumpfl GmbH at Booth #3459, InfoComm 2015, Orange Country Convention Center.



New multimedia, media serving, show control and screen display innovations to the fore

Wallern, Austria, June 2015: Austria’s AV Stumpfl returns to InfoComm 2015 with the biggest, brightest and broadest ever line-up of multimedia products the company has ever offered.

“Our booth will feature the most exciting innovations to date firmly putting us at the forefront of multimedia display technologies,” says Tobias Stumpfl, Commercial Director at AV Stumpfl. “Visitors to the booth will be able to try out and test technologies, speak with AV Stumpfl experts and plan for future investments.”

Immerse yourself in real-life imaging at InfoComm

AV Stumpfl will showcase three screen innovations at InfoComm. The new AV Stumpfl Fullwhite® projection screen ensures that the video image goes right to the very edge and uses the industry’s most advanced screen architecture.

VarioClip® Duplex projection screens maximize projection canvas by using both back and front as projection screens. VarioClip is the world’s first mobile projection screen featuring a clean white profile without studs or press snaps. Screen surface tension can be adjusted to suit with maximum flexibility and accuracy.

Hand-built with the specific installation in mind, the Mobile 360° Curve Screen from AV Stumpfl is easily transportable, compact and modular in design.

In control with Wings AV

Saving perhaps the best til last, AV Stumpfl announces the latest developments of its next generation Wings Engine engine offering brand new production workflows and powerful engine capable of handling of uncompressed 4:4:4 content playback. New hardware and software models will be released in 2015 coinciding with use in top-level project installations.

Think local, act global

All AV Stumpfl products are backed up globally by an ecosystem of partners providing local support and training.