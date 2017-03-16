BRIDGING INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM AND ADVENTURE TRAVEL ‘OUTPOST’ DOCU-SERIES SET TO AIR SUNDAY, MARCH 26 IN TWO LANGUAGES ON TWO NETWORKS

Airing on two networks in two languages beginning on March 26, the new docu-series ‘OUTPOST,’ a Story House Entertainment production, produced by i am OTHER, bridges investigative journalism with adventure travel to share untold human, social and cultural stories. Season one focuses on stories based in Latin America that resonate on a global scale. The series will air Sunday nights with English versions airing on FUSION TV @ 8PM and 11PM (channel listings) and with Spanish versions airing on UniMas @ 11PM; both networks will debut the series with back-to-back half-hour episodes on March 26, see episode descriptions below.

With the help of special guest correspondents Jon Batiste (“Late Show with Stephen Colbert” bandleader, Jon Batiste and Stay Human), Jason Silva (“Brain Games,” “Shots of Awe”), Mike Tyson (former professional boxer), and Carmen Carrera (transgender model, LGBT rights advocate), as well as a series of other young, diverse correspondents, viewers get a chance to experience Latin America like never before, while taking in vibrant and unique stories with authentic local perspectives about subcultures, environmental matters, current events and adventure sports. Additional guest correspondents include Mia Maestro (“The Strain”), Michaela DePrince (Dutch National Ballet), Rudy Mancuso (social media star), Maya Gabeira (premier big wave surfer), Sean Reyngoudt (top kitesurfer) and Laila Gohar (New York-based chef). Complementing these guest correspondents are journalists: Kimberly Brooks, Vytenis Didziulis, Gabriel Leigh, Ramon Iriarte, Alice Brennan and Natasha Del Toro.

The inaugural season of the twelve-episode series focuses on stories and locals from Haiti, Brazil, Colombia, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, Bolivia, Cuba, Argentina, Honduras, Chile and more. From Oaxaca to Argentina and Easter Island to Paraguay, the docuseries offers an offbeat and immersive exploration of Latin America.

‘“Outpost’ is a truly immersive series, one that explores the subcultures, and societal and social issues that are truly relatable in every way and certainly transcend borders. We are proud to offer something utterly fresh and original – content that tackles the unexpected and provides viewers with a series that provokes, entertains, and informs,” said Christian Gabela, General Manager of Story House Entertainment.

In FUSION’s premiere week episodes, “Empowering New Voices” features Carmen Carrera in Sao Paulo, Brazil and Gabriel Leigh in El Alto, Bolivia, as they explore the various ways people are raising their voices and taking back the power. In “The Wild Coast,” Mike Tyson travels to Suriname to discover the long-running tradition of songbird contests, where small birds compete against one another in signing battles.

In the UniMás premiere week episode, “The Power of One,” Vytenis Didziulis ventures to Rio and Gabriel Leigh heads to Chile as they highlight personal stories of how one person can make all the difference. In “Environmental Survival,” the massive effort to save the Amazon and Easter Island are examined, with Vytenis Didziulis.

Additional topics explored throughout the season include: Jon Batiste discovering how music is helping the people of Haiti rise out of the rubble from the 2010 earthquake, Maya Gabeira meeting women who are rescuing young girls from sex trafficking, Rudy Mancuso investigating how the power of the Internet can help to shape today’s culture and political landscape, Michaela DePrince learning how Cuba is navigating its future as it undergoes massive changes, Jason Silva exploring the Latin America drug world and more.

FUSION Premiere Episode Descriptions

“Empowering New Voices” looks at the various ways people are making themselves heard and taking back the power.

Trans Awakening: Carmen Carrera travels to Sao Paulo, Brazil – a place where rates of violence against the LGBT community are some of the highest in the world – during the annual gay pride parade to find out what’s happening, what life is like for young transgender people in Brazil, and what the future might hold.

“The Wild Coast” zones in on the forgotten corner of South America, the Guyanas, exploring its history and traditions.

A History Lesson: This animated special explains the history of European attempts to colonize the Guyanas, and all that has happened since.

UniMás Premiere Episode Descriptions

“The Power of One” delves into three amazing stories about individual struggle that exemplify how, sometimes, one person can make all the difference.

The Lord of Gangs: Vytenis Didziulis takes us to the favelas of Rio to meet an evangelical pastor seeking to save souls among some of the city’s most hardened criminals.

“Environmental Survival” explores the massive effort to save the Amazon and an island test case for what happens when humans destroy their environment.

Amazon Swat: Vytenis Didziulis travels to the deep Amazon to meet an eco-warrior and his small team taking on the illegal loggers that are destroying the precious jungle.

ABOUT STORY HOUSE ENTERTAINMENT

Story House Entertainment is a content development and production unit within Fusion Media Group (FMG). Launched by Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) in 2016 Story House Entertainment builds on Univision’s award-winning storytelling abilities by bringing to life stories and characters that are revealing, authentic and reflect the cultural diversity of America. The content development and production unit produces premium scripted and non-scripted programming in English and Spanish for UCI’s portfolio of owned networks as well as third party networks and platforms. Story House Entertainment utilizes its access to the news archives and award-winning journalists of Univision News to create programming that both informs and entertains. In its first year Story House has produced a series of documentaries including “Hate Rising” and “Residente” as well as the docu-series “Outpost,” which premiered during a limited-run on HBO and will see an expanded first season premiere in English on FUSION TV and in Spanish on UniMas. The unit’s first scripted series “El Chapo,” a co-production with Netflix will premiere in April 2017. More on Story House Entertainment here.

ABOUT i am OTHER

i am OTHER, founded by Pharrell Williams, is a creative collective specializing in music, film, television, fashion and technology. The multi-faceted entertainment company serves as the umbrella for Williams' various ventures. Built on the philosophy that individuality is the new wealth, this sentiment flows through each project. With offices in NY and LA, the collective creates content with a unique voice and no regard to rules.

