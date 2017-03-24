Bridge Technologies, Clear-Com, and Solid State Logic Join AIMS

BOTHELL, Wash. -- March 24, 2017 -- The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today announced that Bridge Technologies and Solid State Logic have joined AIMS as associate members. Clear-Com has joined AIMS as a full member.



Bridge Technologies creates advanced systems for ensuring high-quality, profitable digital media service delivery in broadcast, cable, satellite, OTT, and telecoms applications. Its sophisticated platform for converging digital media services encompasses award-winning products and solutions, including analysis, measurement, and monitoring systems; intelligent redundancy switching; and comprehensive analytics solutions for TV Everywhere providers. Compatible with all major industrial standards, ruggedized for reliability in challenging environments, and built for low-energy operation, Bridge Technologies systems bring greater efficiency to digital media businesses by making it simpler to manage complexity.



Clear-Com, an HME company, is a global provider of award-winning professional portable wired and wireless intercom systems. Clear-Com's solutions are used for broadcast, live performances and events, sports, military, aerospace, and government applications. Recognized by its customers for high-quality, reliable, scalable, and low-latency audio solutions, Clear-Com provides tailored solutions that address the specific communication requirements of each customer, regardless of size and complexity.



From groundbreaking audio consoles to innovative video production systems, Solid State Logic has evolved to become the world's leading manufacturer of analog and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for film, audio, video, and broadcast professionals. Long-form video and major TV productions benefit from the unique qualities of SSL products the world over. Leading national and international broadcasters have similarly embraced the company's innovative technology to streamline operations and ensure high-quality output. Radio and television clients include BBC UK, NHK Japan, ABC USA, Fox USA, NBC USA, CBS USA, NDR Germany, Swedish Television, RAI Italy, and NOB Netherlands.



"The march toward IP standardization gets louder as more vendors join our effort every month," said Michael Cronk, AIMS board chair. "We're happy to welcome Bridge Technologies, Clear-Com, and SSL. Their expertise in product and workflow development and their service to the broadcast and media industries will be invaluable as we move forward."





About the Alliance for IP Media Solutions

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of both broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.



