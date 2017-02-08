Brent Magid, President and CEO of Frank N. Magid Associates, to Discuss Media Usage Trends at 2017 MFM CFO Summit

Northfield, IL, February 8, 2017 – Brent Magid, President and CEO of Frank N. Magid Associates, will discuss the latest research on media usage trends at the 2017 Media Financial Management Association (MFM) CFO Summit.

Scheduled for March 2-3, at the Hilton Ft. Lauderdale Beach Resort, MFM’s annual CFO Summit provides the media industry’s senior finance executives an exclusive forum for an in-person exchange of ideas and discussions.

“With technological developments continuing to disrupt when, where, and how media is consumed, it’s vitally important for the media industry’s senior financial community to ensure their strategic planning remains in synch with consumer behavior,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. “We’ve asked Magid’s Brent Magid to help our CFO Summit attendees understand the latest trends in media usage and how these developments should shape their investments in audience measurement, content and media delivery.”

A recognized thought leader in media, marketing and communications research, Brent Magid oversees the people and programs of Frank N. Magid Associates that help thousands of global brands achieve superior financial performance. The 60 year-old innovative research and consulting firm combines human understanding, research, and operational excellence to deliver actionable recommendations that transform businesses.

Prior to being named CEO, Frank Magid served in several roles at the company, including President of its North American Television unit; Senior Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions; and President of its London-based International practice. After graduating from Princeton University and the University of Chicago Graduate School Of Business, he was an associate in the media and entertainment corporate finance group at Chase Manhattan Bank. Magid also serves on the boards of Lee Enterprises and the Minneapolis Institute of Arts.

MFM’s 2017 CFO Summit is being co-chaired by David Bestler, Executive Vice President & CFO for Hubbard Radio, and Brett Fennell, CFO and Executive Vice President of National Ad Platforms for Cox Media Group (CMG). Previously announced presenters include Tom Joyce, Managing Director and Capital Markets Strategist for Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.; Jason Rademacher, Special Counsel in the Regulatory Communications Practice at Cooley LLP; and a presentation on Industry Economic Trends by Morgan Stanley’s Wissam Kairouz, Harlan J. Wakoff and Constantine Darras. Additional information about the CFO Summit and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website, at http://www.mediafinance.org/cfo-summit.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.

About Magid

Through 60 years’ experience in observing human behavior, combined with innovative research, analysis and insights, Magid has been at the forefront of innovation in the media, entertainment and communications industries. Magid shows brands how to become an essential part of consumers’ lives by identifying not just what people want, but what they need. Learn more at www.magid.com.