Breaking News: Pivot Announces Season 2 of "Human Resources"

PIVOT GREENLIGHTS SEASON TWO OF ITS CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED ORIGINAL SERIES, ‘HUMAN RESOURCES’

Season One Finale of the Workplace Docu-Series Airs Tonight

Friday, October 10 at 10pm ET/PT

NEW YORK (October 10, 2014) -- In advance of tonight’s season finale of Human Resources, Participant Media’s television network Pivot announced today that it has ordered a second season of the critically acclaimed docu-series following New Jersey-based recycling company, TerraCycle and its eclectic employees. The series, which the The New York Times called “spunky” and USAToday.com touted as “refreshing,” will return for its second season in 2015 with 10 new episodes.

TerraCycle, one of the fastest-growing green businesses in the world, is a company that has made its mission to eliminate the very idea of waste. Run by Tom Szaky, an idealistic 32-year-old entrepreneur who believes that anything is possible, TerraCycle takes anything and everything that is landfill-bound – from potato chip bags to cigarette butts – and recycles, upcycles, reuses, or otherwise transforms the garbage into something else. The young, offbeat and driven staff at the company’s Trenton headquarters is like family -- the core of why Human Resources is about much more than a corporate and social mission. From incredibly awkward situations, to laugh-out-loud moments, to the relatable real-life drama that ensues when a headstrong group of Millennials find themselves in a position to change the world, nothing is off-limits in this colorful, passionate office.

“We’re so pleased with the response to the first season of ‘Human Resources’ and can’t wait to see what TerraCycle has in store for us in season two. The series is the perfect demonstration of Pivot’s mission to serve up entertaining originals that organically spark a conversation about ways to affect positive social change,” said Belisa Balaban, EVP, Original Programming.

Inspired by the series, Pivot and TerraCycle joined forces with Recycle Across America (RAA) to roll out Recycle Right! to promote the importance and impact that correct recycling has on individuals and businesses, including the increase in the amount of quality raw recycled materials available to be used by manufacturers looking to lessen their environmental footprint. The Recycle Right! campaign also encourages the adoption of standardized labels, which have shown to increase recycling levels by more than 50 percent.

The Recycle Right! campaign has already achieved its goal of doubling the amount of labels in circulation to help RAA achieve a goal of one million standardized labels in use. The Recycle Right! campaign will continue through season two ofHuman Resources.

Human Resources is a Pivot Original Series in association with Left/Right. Jeff Skoll and Christy Spitzer will serve as executive producers for Pivot. Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, and Anneka Jones serve as executive producers for Left/Right.

About Pivot

Participant Media’s television network Pivot (http://www.pivot.tv/), launched nationally in August 2013, serves passionate Millennials (18-34) with a diverse slate of talent and a mix of original series, acquired programming, films and documentaries. Pivot focuses on entertainment that sparks conversation, inspires change and illuminates issues through engaging content, and connects audiences to a wealth of content and actions through its affiliated website TakePart (http://.www.TakePart.com). Pivot is available in approximately 45 million homes in North America via traditional pay TV subscription, integrating a live and on-demand streaming option via the Pivot app. Follow Pivot on Twitter at @pivot_tv and on Facebook at facebook.com/pivottelevision. Participant Media (http://www.ParticipantMedia.com) is a global entertainment company founded in 2004 by Jeff Skoll to focus on feature film, television, publishing, and digital content that inspires social change. Through its films, social action campaigns, digital network, and its television network, Participant seeks to entertain, encourage and empower every individual to take action.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is the world’s leader in the collection and repurposing of hard-to-recycle post-consumer waste, from used chip bags to cigarette butts, by using innovative processes to recycle consumer packaging waste that would otherwise be destined for landfills. The waste is collected through free, national, brand-funded platforms called "Brigades," as well as various consumer models such as Zero Waste Boxes, which allows for the recycling of almost any waste stream. The collected material is reused, upcycled or recycled into many different products. Each year, across 25 countries, TerraCycle collects and repurposes billions of pieces of waste, donating millions of dollars to charity in the process. TerraCycle is the subject of a new half-hour docu-comedy, ‘Human Resources,’ now airing on Pivot TV. To learn more about TerraCycle, please visit www.terracycle.com.

About LEFT/RIGHT

LEFT/RIGHT creates television and film productions that illuminate the drama and comedy of real life: we tell stories that are both honest and surprising, revealing and entertaining, dramatic and cinematic. We do so by blending the conventions of documentary filmmaking with the look and feel of scripted television. The company has produced hundreds of hours of television in an extraordinarily eclectic mix of genres ranging from docu-soap to documentary, serious fare to seriously funny, and everything in between. Past and present projects range from This American Life (Showtime), the Emmy Award-winning television adaptation of the popular public radio show…to Mob Wives (VH1), the hit series about a group of women who are married to the mob…to Small Town Security (AMC), the surreal and stranger-than-fiction comedy series about a private security business like no other…to Hawaii Life (HGTV), the highly-rated and highly-addictive real estate series. The company’s documentary unit produces feature documentaries and specials for networks such as History, Discovery, PBS, and many others. Our shows have been nominated for over a dozen Emmy Awards and have won multiple awards, including the Emmy for Best Nonfiction Series. Left/Right is part of the Red Arrow Entertainment Group, an international production and distribution company. For more information, visit www.leftright.tv.

