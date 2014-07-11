Bravo Media Receives Four Emmy® Nominations for 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

NEW YORK - July 10, 2014 – Bravo Media, part of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, continues to be recognized for its high quality, original content as the network received four Primetime Emmy® Nominations from the Academy of Television Arts & Science for the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Bravo’s Emmy-Award winning series “Top Chef” earned its eighth consecutive nomination in the “Outstanding Reality-Competition Program” category. Million Dollar Listing New York and Flipping Out received their first Emmy nominations in the new category of “Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.” In addition, the Emmy-Award winning series “Inside the Actors Studio,” hosted by James Lipton, was nominated for its 17th Primetime Emmy, this year for “Outstanding Informational Series or Special” category.

“Being recognized by the Television Academy in all of these unscripted categories is truly rewarding and reinforces the network’s commitment to creating high-quality and engaging content,” said Frances Berwick, president, Bravo and Oxygen Media. “These nominations build on Bravo’s momentum as we recently earned our most-watched second quarter ever in total viewers, and ranked as the #7 ad-supported cable entertainment network among adults 18-49.”

Primetime Emmy Awards celebrate excellence in national prime time programming, awarding top honors at the annual creative arts gala and prime time awards telecast.

In 2010, Bravo’s Top Chef became the first and only series on cable to win in the “Outstanding Reality-Competition Program” category and this year’s nomination extends Bravo’s record as the only cable network with nominations in this category for ten consecutive years.

Following is a complete list of the categories for which Bravo was nominated:

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

Top Chef • Oui Si a Challenge • Bravo • Magical Elves

Dan Cutforth, Executive Producer

Jane Lipsitz, Executive Producer

Casey Kriley, Executive Producer

Hillary Olsen, Executive Producer

Tara Siener, Executive Producer

Tom Colicchio, Executive Producer

Padma Lakshmi, Executive Producer

Erica Ross, Co-Executive Producer

Doneen Arquines, Co-Executive Producer

Shealan Spencer, Co-Executive Producer

Christian Homlish, Supervising Producer

Blake Davis, Supervising Producer

Wade Sheeler, Supervising Producer

Ivan Oyco, Senior Producer

Outstanding Informational Series/Special

Inside the Actors Studio • Matthew McConaughey • Bravo • In The Moment Productions

James Lipton, Executive Producer

Shawn Tesser, Producer

Jeff Wurtz, Producer

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Flipping Out • Due Date • Bravo • Authentic Entertainment

Tom Rogan, Executive Producer

Lauren Lexton, Executive Producer

Andrew Hoegl, Executive Producer

Jeff Lewis, Executive Producer

Nick Capodice, Co-Executive Producer

Audrey Olsen, Co-Executive Producer

Shannon Callaghan, Senior producer

Million Dollar Listing New York • Do You, Fredrik, Take This Building? • Bravo • World of Wonder

Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer

Randy Barbato, Executive Producer

Tom Campbell, Executive Producer

Danielle King, Executive Producer

Megan Estrada, Executive Producer

Source: Nielsen Media Research, L7 data through 6/15/14 blended with LS data through 6/29/14, press prime= M-Su 8 p.m.-11 p.m. cable entertainment ranks include all measured ad-supported cable entertainment networks that air in 100% of primetime (M-Su 8 p.m.-11 p.m.) through 6/29/14.

What our Bravolebrities had to say about their Emmy® nominations today…

Jeff Lewis (Flipping Out)

"I'm fairly certain that someone has made a huge mistake and I hear that Patti Stanger has called for a recount in Florida."

Dan Cutforth (Top Chef)

"For Bravo's 'Top Chef' to be nominated for the eighth consecutive year is a tremendous honor and a tribute to the passion, creativity and energy of everyone on the team both in front of the camera and behind. It's a proud day for all of us," said Dan Cutforth from Magical Elves who is an Executive Producer on "Top Chef."

James Lipton (Inside the Actors Studio)

“Today marks the 17th Emmy nomination for Bravo’s ‘Inside The Actors Studio,’ which is a remarkable achievement considering that we are first, last and always— a master class in the Actors Studio Drama School of Pace University. Last year we were honored with the Emmy Award for ‘Outstanding Informational Series or Special,’ and I can attest that there is no greater feeling. Congratulations to all the nominees, especially my fellow Bravo nominees!”

Ryan Serhant (Million Dollar Listing New York)

"This is incredible! I would have never thought this would happen in 1000 years! Congratulations to Bravo, World of Wonder, our crew, Fredrik, and Luis!"

Fredrik Eklund (Million Dollar Listing New York)

"I could not be happier to hear about the Emmy nomination. It is such an honor to be part of the amazing talent that has been nominated this year. I am especially thrilled that the nominated episode includes my wedding to Derek which was the most beautiful moment of my life."