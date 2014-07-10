BRAVO AND OXYGEN MEDIA ELEVATE DAVE KAPLAN TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, RESEARCH AND INSIGHTS

NEW YORK – July 10, 2014 –Bravo and Oxygen Media today announced the promotion of Dave Kaplan to Senior Vice President, Research and Insights. In his new role, Kaplan will oversee the department, managing all phases of research and strategic insights for Bravo and Oxygen. He will be responsible for qualitative and quantitative studies and managing all aspects of metrics and analytics related to viewer behaviors across all platforms. In addition, Kaplan will spearhead research related to awareness tracking, program and concept testing, series maintenance, brand tracking and consumers’ changing entertainment and technology profiles. Based in New York, Kaplan will advise and work with leadership on brand strategies and business growth for both networks.

“Dave has strategically navigated Bravo and Oxygen on custom measurement solutions and helped elevate both brands in this evolving media landscape,” said Frances Berwick, President, Bravo and Oxygen Media. “His new role makes him an integral part of positioning both networks for continued growth and success.”

Kaplan’s previous role as Vice President, Ad Sales Research for Bravo was expanded earlier this year to include oversight of Oxygen Media’s Ad Sales Research initiatives. Since joining Bravo in 2011, he has spearheaded industry-recognized initiatives on topics including multi-screen viewing habits and TV audience loyalty, as well as an ARF award-winning study on Total Advertiser ROI, which have all helped demonstrate Bravo’s value in the marketplace.

Prior to Bravo, Kaplan was SVP of Product Leadership at The Nielsen Company where he managed the company’s core research products that measure the effectiveness of advertising and branded content across TV, web and mobile, and contributed substantially to the understanding and use of program engagement metrics. In 2009, Dave was selected to join the “Nielsen Leadership Program” – an initiative designed to engage top talent in the company’s strategic agenda and to further strengthen knowledge of client needs.

In 2006, Kaplan had the honor of being the first recipient of the Advertising Research Foundation’s (ARF) Rising Star Award, recognizing the industry’s most promising young researchers. Throughout his career, Kaplan has served as an industry expert participating in numerous panels and speaking engagements including Advertising Week, MediaPost Mobile Insider Summit, ARF Re:think and Audience Measurement, CableFax TV Innovation Summit, Cynopsis Digital Measurement Summit and Media Insights & Engagement Conference.

About Bravo Media

Bravo is a program service of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. Bravo has been an NBCUniversal cable network since December 2002 and was the first television service dedicated to film and the performing arts when it launched in December 1980. Bravo Media is a part of NBCUniversal Entertainment & Digital Networks and Integrated Media group. For more information, visit www.BravoTV.com. Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BravoPR.

About Oxygen Media

Oxygen Media is a multiplatform entertainment brand that delivers relevant and engaging content to modern, young women. Available in 80 million homes, Oxygen Media is a program service of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. For more information visit www.oxygen.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/OxygenPR.

###