Branding Initiative "The New 50" Launched by AARP, TV One and One Solution

New Initiative Aims to Shift AARP’s Brand Identity by Profiling Prominent African Americans Who Exemplify the Notion That Life Only Gets Better with Age First Custom Vignette to Premiere on Network’s February 6th 46th NAACP Image Awards Telecast

NEW YORK, NY / SILVER SPRING, MD – Looking to shift its brand identity among African Americans, AARP is joining TV One and One Solution (part of the Radio One family of media companies which collectively reach 82% of African Americans nationally) for The New 50, a content platform profiling well-known and successful African Americans that have found unparalleled success in their second act of life.

Two television vignettes featuring entertainment journalist Kevin Frazier and actress/philanthropist Holly Robinson Peete will anchor the inspirational campaign. Created and produced in conjunction with One Solution, the cross-platform brand sales and integrated marketing division of TV One parent Radio One, Inc., the first of the two custom vignettes will premiere on TV One during the live primetime airing of the 46thNAACP Image Awards from Pasadena at 8:00pm ET, Friday, February 6th.

“We’re excited to work with TV One and One Solution to promote The New 50 and utilize their keen knowledge of this community,” said Edna Kane-Williams, AARP Vice President for Multicultural Markets and Engagement. “Collectively, our mission is to encourage African Americans to embrace the idea that our greatest personal dreams and possibilities are not limited by age.”

Remarked, One Solution President Detavio Samuels, “These motivational spots will effectively reach across the country to let African Americans know that many people just like themselves, who are finding unparalleled success post-50, can be further empowered by the tools a relationship with AARP can provide.” He added, “Working collaboratively with our sister company TV One provides brands like AARP a singular vision – from insights all the way through creative, media and ROI ̶ that leverages our deep connections to our nation’s African American audience throughout the entire journey.”

Each the vignettes will inform the 50-plus African American audience that today’s AARP provides a plethora of valuable benefits that support and embrace their active lifestyles across such categories as Entertainment, Philanthropy, Travel and Careers. Following the initial broadcast window of this original content, AARP intends to further utilize the campaign to engage the African American community across their digital and social media platforms.