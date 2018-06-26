Brand and Agency Leaders Headline 16th Annual Hispanic Television Summit Thursday, October 4, 2018 at New York Marriott Marquis

Advertising is an important focus of this year’s Hispanic Television Summit, and its particularly appropriate that the event is during a week when the advertising community traditionally assembles in New York City. The 16th Annual Hispanic Television Summit will be presented by Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 at the New York Marriott Marquis.

Leading brand and agency executives headline this year’s summit. Diego Scotti, Verizon’s chief marketing officer will be honored with the Award for Brand Leadership for his efforts in building Ad Fellows, an industry partnership involving brands, agencies and colleges that is designed to foster the next generation of diverse marketing leaders. Lisa Torres, president of Publicis Media’s multicultural practice, Cultural Quotient, will also be honored with the Award for Executive Leadership for her achievements in overseeing media investment for many top brands in the Hispanic television and video space. Isaac Mizrahi, co-president and chief operating officer of ALMA, will be the opening keynote of the summit. Under Mizrahi’s leadership, ALMA has won multiple Cannes Lions Awards, and he will speak about the development of effective creative advertising as well as share some industry perspectives in his role as Chairman of the Culture Marketing Council–The Voice of Hispanic Marketing. Additionally, Gonzalo Del Fa, President of GroupM Multicultural and Karina Dobarro, SVP, multicultural at Horizon Media are confirmed to participate in the program.

“We are proud to be able to feature this distinguished group of brand and media leaders at this year’s Hispanic Television Summit,” said Charlie Weiss, vice president of the broadcast, cable and broadband television group at Future U.S., the parent company of the summit’s two presenting publications, Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News. He added, “Our producers will be confirming more executives from brands and agencies in the coming weeks.”

Summit producer, Joe Schramm, president of Schramm Marketing Group added, “Advertising revenue is critical to the ongoing growth and profitability of Hispanic television and video. As viewers adopt new directions in how they consume video, advertisers and agencies are making timely adjustments.” He continued, “Advertising is always a very important focus for our Summit.”

Over the past 16 years, the summit has earned a reputation as the premier conference for those in the business of television and video for Hispanic audiences, worldwide. It attracts about 500 registrants who are top executives and managers from broadcast, broadband, cable, satellite, OTT, programming networks, production companies, distributors and syndicators, financial investment, research and audience measurement firms, creative agencies, media companies and brands. The summit has been presented all 16 years by Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News and has been produced each year for these publications by Schramm Marketing Group.

To learn more about the 16th Annual Hispanic Television Summit or to register, visit www.hispanictvsummit.com.