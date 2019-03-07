Boxx TV To Present Wireless 4K Sub-Frame Breakthrough at NAB 2019

NAB 2019, Las Vegas, 6 – 11 April 2019 – Boxx TV, a leading supplier of innovative digital microwave solutions for the broadcast industry, has announced that it has once again delivered on its promise by introducing a new 4K sub-frame wireless link to market at NAB 2019.

Taking place in Las Vegas from 6-11 April 2019, Boxx TV will also showcase the latest advances to its Atom and Atom Lite systems to visitors at booth SL5025A.

A decade after bringing to market the industry’s first zero latency HD links solution, Boxx TV will demonstrate a prototype showing that sub-frame 4K wireless is not only conceptually possible, but has very much become a reality. It will present the results of its ground-breaking research as a high performance UHD wireless solution which not only delivers the extremely low latency that directors and camera operators need but will operate in the 5GHz license-exempt spectrum making the breakthrough not only functional and versatile, but most importantly, affordable to all.

Scott Walker, Co-Founder, Boxx TV, explained, “Unlike alternative systems which work within proprietary frequencies and are way too expensive for most production needs, our solution will work in license-free channels. The intelligent radios we use can steer around interference, instantly enabling a highly efficient system with very low latency at a much more affordable price.”

Walker added, “We have cracked sub-frame 4K technology and we are now throwing this breakthrough over to the market to tell us what you want to do with it. NAB is such an international show we are interested in talking to a global audience about exactly what they require now that 4K sub-frame wireless is here.”

On release the solution will be offered with an upgrade path for users working in HD today to segue easily into 4K as productions demand.

Also at NAB 2019, Boxx TV is showcasing the Atom range of HD wireless solutions which now includes timecode and record trigger on all systems. Compact and lightweight, the Atom Transmitter offers an SDI loop and HDMI input, ideal for use with Steadicam, portable field monitoring, and UAV video links.

As with all Atom products, both the Atom and Atom Lite systems are fully cross-compatible and will work with all systems, current and new.

Walker concludes, “With increasing competition in the zero delay HD market we are finding a lot of return customers who value the performance and ease of use in the way our product works. The thing that consistently impresses customers, existing and new, and keeps our customers loyal is the fact that multiple Atom systems can work in the same area. On set of the most high-profile reality shows we commonly have eight Boxx systems working all at once – that’s something our competitors simply cannot do.”