Zero Division to Feature Boxx TV at Media Production Show

London, UK – 30 May 2019 – London-based wireless video transmission hire specialists, Zero Division, today announced that it will exhibit for the first time at the Media Production Show, taking place from 11-12 June 2019 at Olympia London.

On Stand 112 Zero Division will exclusively feature high-performance wireless solutions from Boxx TV, a leading supplier of innovative digital microwave solutions to the broadcast industry.

Boxx TV representatives will also be available on Zero Division’s stand to provide additional expertise for in-depth discussions on the multiple benefits of Boxx TV’s products.

Zero Division Operations Manager Lukasz Malankowski said, “The Media Production Show is an ideal opportunity for us to reach professionals who work in pre-production, production, post, and content distribution markets and showcase the range of solutions from Boxx TV that can make their lives easier, more productive, and more profitable.”

Among the products on show from Boxx TV, four will take centre stage on the Zero Division stand, including:

Boxx Atom is a high-performance HD wireless system that provides a zero-delay microwave transmission solution in a small, lightweight form factor.

The Boxx Meridian system has been designed with signal robustness in mind. The zero-delay HD link provides 26 channels at 20MHz to minimise the risk of WiFi interference and is ideal for large screen broadcasts, point to point links, award ceremonies, and other live events.

The Boxx Tally Only is a simple and cost-effective standalone wireless tally only control system which operates on 868MHz or 914MHz with 10 different frequency channels.

Full Wireless Telemetry System is a camera control system designed for use with wireless cameras. Operating on the 2.4GHz worldwide license free band the system is ideal for use in studios, stadiums, arenas and other venues.

Boxx TV CEO Darrell Bilton said, “We are delighted that Zero Division has chosen to take advantage of the visibility afforded by showcasing Boxx TV solutions at such a high-profile, well-attended event. We very much look forward to sharing our respective wireless expertise with MPS delegates and fellow exhibitors.”

###

About Boxx TV

Boxx TV supplies a range of innovative digital microwave solutions to the broadcast industry. Along with a core business of product sales, the company’s consulting division provides solutions for customers requiring a service tailored to their individual needs. For more information visit www.boxx.tv

About Zero Division

Zero Division specialises in the hiring of wireless video transmission solutions as well as providing engineering and consulting services to optimise clients’ experience and outcome. Zero Division was created to enable companies that need wireless transmission solutions to obtain high quality equipment in an economy suffering from budgetary constraints. For more information visit www.zerouk.com

Press Contact

Page Melia PR

Fiona Blake

Tel: +44 (0) 7990 594555

Email: fiona@pagemelia.com