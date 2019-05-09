Boston Bureau Productions Makes the Move to LTN Managed Network Solutions

SAVAGE, Md. — May 8, 2019 — LTN® Global, the global leader in broadcast-quality IP video transport solutions, has become the exclusive IP transmission provider for Boston Bureau Productions (BBP), which operates more than 40 studios across the United States. BBP relies on LTN Managed Network Solutions for reliable and cost-effective transport of video content to broadcast networks worldwide.

"We moved away from our existing open internet hardware solutions to LTN Managed Network Solutions because LTN provides us with the monitoring, support, and quality that our customers demand," said Sean Gately, CEO at Boston Bureau Productions.

Founded in 1998, BBP has a rich history in live news and sports production. In addition to producing telecasts for the NFL's New England Patriots and the New England Revolution of the MLS, BBP contributes live remotes to networks and other newsgathering organizations around the world. These events are among the more than 200 live events managed by LTN every day.

LTN's 24/7 Network Operations Center provides support for over 2,000 global locations across the most reliable, multicast IP network. The company's monitored and managed network seamlessly routes video traffic around congestion and corrects for jitter and packet-loss issues. With a latency of less than 300 milliseconds, LTN's network is an ideal solution for live interviews.

"The mission-critical nature of live TV demands a reliable, fully managed, fixed low-latency network," said Chris Myers, executive vice president of business development for LTN Global. "Through our managed network solutions, we provide Boston Bureau Productions with the monitoring and support necessary to make every live project a success."

LTN Global Communications, the global leader in broadcast-quality IP video transport solutions, has revolutionized the video transport industry with an innovative IP-based live video delivery service that meets or exceeds broadcast quality standards. LTN's service has been widely adopted by major broadcasters, media companies, content creators, and owners and is connected to more than 2,000 sites globally. LTN's unique, patented technology was designed to combine the reach and flexibility of the internet with the quality and reliability of a private network. The network enables live video delivery with consistent low delay and high quality, with 99.999% reliability.

