Borrell Associates’ Gordon Borrell to Discuss “The Local Media Company of the Future” at MFM’s 2016 CFO Summit

Gordon Borrell, CEO of Borrell Associates, will lead a discussion of “The Local Media Company of the Future” at the 2016 CFO Summit for MFM, the Media Financial Management Association. MFM’s 2016 CFO Summit will be held February 25-26, at the W Fort Lauderdale Hotel.

The premier finance event for the media industry, the MFM CFO Summit provides senior financial executives in media companies with the insights and tools they need to address the leadership, economic, technology, and regulatory challenges affecting the financial performance and future success of their companies.

“Traditional media companies are looking a lot less traditional as they search for new revenues streams through such ventures as organizing local events, selling digital marketing services and even making small-business loans,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. “Local media analyst Gordon Borrell has been examining these trends and his featured session at the MFM CFO Summit will profile which of the companies investing in the new media ecosystem will have the greatest chance of survival.”

Gordon Borrell is CEO and founder of Borrell Associates, an organization that helps companies understand and capitalize on the evolving media landscape, and to grow revenues exponentially rather than incrementally. Prior to starting Borrell Associates, Borrell was vice president for new media for Landmark Communications, where he worked for 22 years. He started his career as a reporter and editor for The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Virginia. In 1989 he began pioneering interactive ventures and helped establish the first TV, newspaper, cable and network TV websites. Borrell conceptualized and helped create InfiNet, an Internet access and hosting company later split up and sold to Earthlink and to Gannett Co.

Additional presenters at MFM’s CFO Summit include media and communications experts Wissam Kairouz, Managing Director at Morgan Stanley & Co.'s Leveraged & Acquisition Finance Group, and Harlan J. Wakoff, Managing Director in the firm’s Media and Communications Group. The two-day seminar is being Co-Chaired by David Bestler, Executive Vice President & CFO for Hubbard Radio, and Charles Dusic, CFO of West Virginia Media Holdings.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education (CPE); CFO Summit attendees will be eligible earn up to 11.5 CPE credits. Additional information about the CFO Summit and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s Web site, at http://www.mediafinance.org/index.aspx?PageID=489

