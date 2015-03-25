BMI Songwriter Mikky Ekko to Perform at Media Finance Focus 2015

Broadcast Music, Inc. ® (BMI)® will provide a performance by Grammy Award nominee and BMI songwriter Mikky Ekko as part of its sponsorship of the Membership Awards Ceremony to be held at Media Finance Focus 2015, the 55th annual conference for Media Financial Management Association (MFM) and its BCCA subsidiary. Themed “Blazing a New Frontier,” the conference will be held at The Arizona Grand Hotel & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona, May 18 -20.

The BMI-sponsored membership awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday evening, May 19 beginning at 5:45 p.m. Media Finance Focus serves as the industry’s primary source of professional education for the media industry’s business and credit management executives, including its newspaper, television, radio, cable, online, mobile and other digital media enterprises.

“We are grateful to welcome BMI back for its 20th consecutive year as a conference sponsor and its ninth year as the host of our annual member awards ceremony,” said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of MFM and BCCA. “BMI’s involvement in this annual gathering of the media industry’s financial leadership and the exciting artists they showcase at our event also serve as powerful reminders of the link between creative talent and the financial success of entertainment media.”

“We’re thrilled to once again join forces with the MFM and BCCA to recognize top achievers in the broadcast media financial management business,” said Michael Steinberg, Senior Vice President, Licensing at BMI. “They’ve been a terrific partner to BMI for the past 20 years and an important part of our mission to connect the businesses that use music with its creators. We’re very pleased that Mikky Ekko is taking part in this year’s event and we look forward to his performance.”

Mikky Ekko’s debut album "Time," arrived in January of this year. However, this talented artist with a range spanning bluesy grit to urban gloss had already caught the industry's attention. Ekko's duet with Rihanna on "Stay" was nominated for a 2013 Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy Award. In addition, his "We Must be Killers" was featured on the second season of "Teen Wolf." Ekko also his songs “Place For Us” and “We Remain” (which he wrote with Ryan Tedder for Christina Aguilera) appear on The Hunger Games soundtrack. He co-wrote and is featured on Chris Malinchak’s disco stormer “Stranger.” Last August, Ekko was nominated for a 2014 MTV Video Music Award with David Guetta for “Best Video with a Social Message” for the song “One Voice,” which the two recorded for the United Nations’ “The World Needs More” campaign. The Louisiana-born singer is also highly in demand as a song-writer and has been in the studio writing with and for Lil Wayne, Gwen Stefani, Zedd, Jessie Ware, Giorgio Moroder, Rudimental, Major Lazer, and Lupe Fiasco.

About BMI: Broadcast Music, Inc. ® (BMI®) is a global leader in music rights management, serving as an advocate for the value of music. BMI represents the public performance rights in more than 8.5 million musical works created and owned by more than 650,000 songwriters, composers, and music publishers. The Company negotiates music license agreements and distributes the fees it generates as royalties to its affiliated writers and publishers when their songs are performed in public. In 1939, BMI created a groundbreaking open-door policy becoming the only performing rights organization to welcome and represent the creators of blues, jazz, country, and American roots music. Today, the musical compositions in BMI’s repertoire, from chart toppers to perennial favorites, span all genres of music and are consistently among the most-performed hits of the year. For additional information and the latest BMI news, visit www.bmi.com, follow us on Twitter @BMI or stay connected through Broadcast Music, Inc.’s Facebook page.

About Media Finance Focus 2015: MFM/BCCA’s annual conference serves as the industry’s primary source of professional education for the media industry’s business and credit management executives, including its newspaper, television, radio, cable, online, mobile and other digital media enterprises. Media Finance Focus 2015 will feature presentations from more than 175 industry experts, who will provide the latest information on accounting, credit and collections, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, human resources, regulatory, and technological developments affecting the media industry. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Registered participants can earn 20 or more CPE credits. Media Finance Focus also offers a number of formal and informal networking activities that are designed to foster idea-sharing and an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2015 and an online registration form may be found on the conference Web site: www.mediafinancefocus.org.

About MFM and BCCA:: Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services include a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and EMCAPP - the Electronic Media Credit Application. More information about BCCA and EMCAPP is available at http://www.bccacredit.com and www.emcapp.com.