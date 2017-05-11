BMI Event at Media Finance Focus 2017 to Feature Performance by Sarah Zimmermann and Justin Davis of Striking Matches

Broadcast Music, Inc.® (BMI®), the global leader in rights management, will provide a performance by Striking Matches artists Sarah Zimmermann and Justin Davis as part of its sponsorship of the Member Awards Ceremony to be held at Media Finance Focus 2017, the 57th annual conference for MFM – the Media Financial Management Association and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association.

Scheduled for May 22-24 at The Hyatt Grand Cypress in Orlando Florida, Media Finance Focus 2017 serves as the primary source of professional education for business and credit management executives in the media industry, including its newspaper, television, radio, cable, online, mobile and other digital media enterprises. The BMI event is scheduled for Tuesday evening, May 23.

“We are delighted to welcome BMI back for its 22nd year of providing our members with an intimate introduction to its talented singer/songwriters,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “By including a performance from its artists as part of BMI’s sponsorship of our Member Awards ceremony, the event also serves to celebrate a much longer tradition and the deep bonds that exist between BMI and the media industry, which depends upon creative talent to fuel the content that delivers the audiences required for generating revenue for everyone involved.”

“It’s become a time-honored tradition to participate in the MFM/BCCA Membership Awards Ceremony celebrating the best in broadcast media financial management,” said Michael Steinberg, Senior Vice President, Licensing at BMI. “Throughout the years MFM and BCCA have been great partners in our pursuit to connect businesses that use music with its creators and showcasing talent like Striking Matches only strengthens that mission.”

With their T Bone Burnett-produced debut album, guitar-wielding duo Striking Matches creates an unexpected and unique sound that defies easy categorization. The music of Striking Matches – Sarah Zimmermann and Justin Davis – occupies that sweet spot at the intersection of country, rock and blues, where all of the elements blend to form an authentically raw and rootsy sound that has a timeless and international appeal. Nine of their songs, including “When the Right One Comes Along” and “Hanging on a Lie,” have been featured on ABC’s hit drama series Nashville and recorded by the show’s stars Sam Palladio and Clare Bowen, and attracted an international fan base. Striking Matches is currently preparing their sophomore album due out Summer 2017 on Capitol Records.

About BMI:

Celebrating over 76 years of service to songwriters, composers, music publishers and businesses, Broadcast Music, Inc.® (BMI®) is a global leader in music rights management, serving as an advocate for the value of music. BMI represents the public performance rights in nearly 12 million musical works created and owned by more than 750,000 songwriters, composers, and music publishers. The Company negotiates music license agreements and distributes the fees it generates as royalties to its affiliated writers and publishers when their songs are performed in public. In 1939, BMI created a groundbreaking open-door policy becoming the only performing rights organization to welcome and represent the creators of blues, jazz, country, and American roots music. Today, the musical compositions in BMI's repertoire, from chart toppers to perennial favorites, span all genres of music and are consistently among the most-performed hits of the year. For additional information and the latest BMI news, visit www.bmi.com, follow us on Twitter @BMI or stay connected through Broadcast Music, Inc.'s Facebook page. Sign up for BMI’s The Weekly and receive our e-newsletter every Monday to stay up to date on all things music.

About Media Finance Focus 2017:

MFM-BCCA’s 57th annual conference will feature presentations from over 150 industry experts, who will provide the latest information on accounting, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, human resources, regulatory, and technological developments affecting the media industry. BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, will also provide a full track of sessions designed to meet the needs of today’s credit and collections professionals. Media Finance Focus 2017 will also offer a number of formal and informal networking activities that are designed to foster idea-sharing and will host an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements.

The New Media Internal Auditors (NMIA) is co-locating its 2017 meeting with Media Finance Focus 2017, providing its members an opportunity to participate in sessions offered by both events. Media Finance Focus 2017 is also collaborating with the Media Industry Tax Group to offer a full track of tax-related topics of interest to the media industry’s tax professionals.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Registered participants can earn 20 or more CPE credits. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2017 and an online registration form may be found on the conference website: www.mediafinancefocus.org.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.