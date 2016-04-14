BMI Artists Paul McDonald and Marc Scibilia to Perform at Media Finance Focus 2016 in Denver

Broadcast Music, Inc.® (BMI®) will provide a performance by singer/songwriters Paul McDonald and Marc Scibilia as part of its sponsorship of the Happy Hour and ½ and Member Awards Ceremony to be held at Media Finance Focus 2016, the 56th annual conference for Media Financial Management Association (MFM) and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. Themed “An Avalanche of Knowledge, Networking, and New Ideas,” the conference will be held May 23-25 at the Sheraton Downtown Denver. The BMI event is scheduled for Tuesday evening, May 24.

“This marks the 21st consecutive year BMI has been a conference sponsor, providing our members with an intimate introduction to its talented singer/songwriters,” said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of MFM and BCCA. “We are delighted to welcome BMI back again this year and like to think of this as a great celebration of the much longer tradition and deep bonds that exists between BMI and the media industry, which depends upon creative talent to fuel the content that builds audiences to generate revenue for everyone involved in the content development process.”

“It is an honor to once again take part in the MFM/BCCA Membership Awards Ceremony celebrating the top achievers in broadcast media financial management,” said Michael Steinberg, Senior Vice President, Licensing at BMI. “For more than 20 years, MFM and BCCA have been great partners in our mission to connect businesses that use music with its creators. We are thrilled that BMI songwriters Paul McDonald and Marc Scibilia are performing for the group at this year’s event.”

Songwriter and television actor Paul McDonald has been touring and playing original music for over 10 years. From 2005 to 2010, he was playing nearly 200 shows a year with his bands Hightide Blues and The Grand Magnolias, Zac Brown, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Sara Bareilles, etc., and playing large festivals such as Bonnaroo, Hangout Festival and SXSW. The Grand Magnolias’ album also landed on Billboard charts in 2011. Later that year McDonald placed 8th on the FOX television show American Idol and toured worldwide performing at arenas and late night shows including The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Good Morning America, and Live with Regis and Kelly among others.

In 2011, McDonald started a band with his then-wife, Nikki Reed. They released an EP that landed on Billboard charts and also wrote a single for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 soundtrack called “All I’ve Ever Needed.” In 2013 he landed a co-starring role on the NBC television show Parenthood. Since then he’s released the debut album with Nikki Reed titled I’m Not Falling, his debut solo album, Once You Were Mine, which released last year, and in February of this year, his single “Slow Rising.”

BMI’s Mark Scibilia was born in Buffalo, New York to a musical family and played various instruments during his childhood. A month after graduating from high school, Scibilia moved to Nashville and committed to his songwriting. Since then, he’s released three independent EPs; seen his songs featured on multiple television shows, and toured with the likes of John Oates, Sixpence None the Richer, James Bay and Butch Walker. His performance of “This Land is Your Land” was featured in a 90-second Super Bowl commercial for the 2015 Jeep Renegade campaign.

Reflecting the broad spectrum of music that influenced him as a child, the sounds and styles of the eleven songs on Scibilia’s debut album Out of Style, which was released last year, range from singer-songwriter narratives to dance beats, drawing on folk, pop, and rock along the way. The song “When the World Breaks” was inspired by Scibilia’s visit to Kenya a little over a year ago. Out of Style was produced by acclaimed artist and hit-maker Butch Walker who first heard Scibilia when he joined Walker’s sell-out tour; it marks one of the first releases on the new IRS Nashville imprint of Capitol Records.

About BMI

Celebrating over 75 years of service to songwriters, composers, music publishers and businesses, Broadcast Music, Inc.® (BMI®) is a global leader in music rights management, serving as an advocate for the value of music. BMI represents the public performance rights in more than 10.5 million musical works created and owned by more than 700,000 songwriters, composers, and music publishers. The Company negotiates music license agreements and distributes the fees it generates as royalties to its affiliated writers and publishers when their songs are performed in public. In 1939, BMI created a groundbreaking open-door policy becoming the only performing rights organization to welcome and represent the creators of blues, jazz, country, and American roots music. Today, the musical compositions in BMI's repertoire, from chart toppers to perennial favorites, span all genres of music and are consistently among the most-performed hits of the year. For additional information and the latest BMI news, visit www.bmi.com, follow us on Twitter @BMI or stay connected through Broadcast Music, Inc.'s Facebook page.

About Media Finance Focus 2016

Media Finance Focus 2016 serves as the primary source of professional education for business and credit management executives in the media industry, including its newspaper, television, radio, cable, online, mobile and other digital media enterprises. The conference will feature presentations from more than 150 industry experts, who will provide the latest information on accounting, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, human resources, regulatory, and technological developments affecting the media industry.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Registered participants can earn 20 or more CPE credits.

BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, will provide a full track of sessions designed to meet the needs of today’s credit and collections professionals, including the latest trends in credit policies, initiatives for streamlining the financial management of integrated advertising campaigns, and tips for improving the collections process.

In addition, the Association of New Media Internal Auditors (NMIA) is co-locating its 2016 meeting with Media Finance Focus 2016, providing its members an opportunity to participate in sessions offered by both events. Media Finance Focus 2016 is also collaborating with the Media Industry Tax Group to offer a full track of tax-related topics of interest to the media industry’s tax professionals.

Media Finance Focus includes a number of formal and informal networking activities that are designed to foster idea-sharing and an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2016 and an online registration form may be found on the conference Web site: www.mediafinancefocus.org.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com.