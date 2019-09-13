Blackmagic Design Announces Videohub Smart Control Pro

Fremont, California - September 13, 2019 - Blackmagic Design today announced Videohub Smart Control Pro, a new elegantly designed router control panel that's designed to be the fastest way to switch router crosspoints. Videohub Smart Control Pro will retail for only $695.

Videohub Smart Control Pro will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design IBC 2019 booth 7.B45.

Videohub Smart Control Pro is different to traditional hardware router control panels that cost thousands of dollars and are limited to being installed in small numbers and then shared by all router users. Videohub Smart Control Pro is low cost, and features 48 RGB illuminated crystal look buttons that can be set to any router output. Videohub Smart Control Pro can be installed under each deck and monitor in a facility, so the router output to that monitor can be set with a single button press. This is a much faster way of working, because all routing only requires a single button press.

For example, if a Videohub Smart Control Pro is installed under a monitor, then the router output connected to that monitor can be set to a different router source with each button press. Videohub Smart Control Pro includes a USB connection and easy to use Mac and Windows software to set each button. Buttons are illuminated brilliant white.

Videohub Smart Control Pro can also be used with multiple destinations, and customers can select to have a single destination for the whole control panel, or multiple destinations. When working with multiple destinations, buttons on the front panel become gold colored and customers can select as many destinations as they need. Videohub Smart Control Pro also allows the use of a "take" button, and when enabled, the take button is the lower right button, and illuminated red. Multiple destinations and the take button feature allow a single panel to be used for multiple devices connected to the router, and dramatically lowers the cost in large facilities.

Videohub Smart Control Pro has been designed to be easy for customers to self install. Videohub Smart Control Pro uses standard ethernet networking and simply plugs into the existing computer network. If used in mission critical environments, Videohub Smart Control Pro could be connected to a dedicated switch. Videohub Smart Control Pro can be powered via power over ethernet (PoE) without the need for a power supply.

Because Videohub Smart Control Pro has been designed to fit into creative post production facilities, it includes attractive crystal look buttons that are designed for high reliability. The button caps can be removed to allow labeling of buttons. For world's best illumination quality, all buttons are illuminated by RGB LEDs so that a wider range of rich and clean colors can be displayed. When used in dark rooms, all buttons can be backlit, so button labels can be clearly seen.

"We have been asked for a router control panel for our popular Videohub routers, and we think we have a fantastic solution that will make all our customers extremely happy!", said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design, "It looks wonderful and I am so excited by its clean, simple and attractive design, plus the best part is Videohub Smart Control Pro is low cost so we can place them everywhere. Now every device in our facility has buttons underneath so we can just select its input with a single button press. You have to see this working to really understand how fast that makes router control. It's incredible!"

Videohub Smart Control Pro Features

Ethernet connection with Power over Ethernet and non powered loop through.

110-250V volt AC powered for use with non powered ethernet.

Single or multiple destinations supported.

Supports optional "take" button set via software configuration.

Includes Mac and Windows software for control panel programming.

Button caps can be removed for easy labeling.

Buttons are illuminated by RGB for highest illumination quality.

Compact 1 rack unit size, approximately three inches deep.

Works with all Videohub models.

Availability and Price

Videohub Smart Control Pro will be available in November 2019 for US$695, excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Press Photography

Product photos of Videohub Smart Control Pro, as well as all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.