DP Eric Koretz Uses Micro Studio Camera 4K on New Keanu Reeves Film Siberia

Fremont, CA - December 11, 2018 - Blackmagic Design today announced that DP Eric Koretz used a Micro Studio Camera 4K and Video Assist 4Kmonitor/recorder while shooting the new film “Siberia.” Koretz also used DaVinci Resolve Studio and a DaVinci Resolve Micro Panel on set to develop various looks while shooting.

“Siberia” stars Keanu Reeves as Lucas Hill, an American diamond trader who travels to Siberia after his partner goes missing in the midst of a big deal. While dealing with an impatient buyer (Pasha D. Lychnikoff), Lucas searches for the missing diamonds and finds an unexpected love affair with a local cafe owner (Ana Ularu) even though his wife (Molly Ringwald) is at home.

For the film, Koretz used a Micro Studio Camera 4K and Video Assist 4K to shoot scenes where Reeves’ and Ringwald’s characters are talking to each other through video chat, as well as to capture Reeves watching a video of his missing partner on his laptop.

Koretz explained, “We needed a small camera that could record in 4K and mimic the angle of a video chat. It had to have a small design so the actors could move it around as if they were holding an iPhone or laptop.”

“We shot the footage with the Micro Studio Camera 4K and recorded it with the Video Assist 4K, which was facing the actors so they could frame themselves,” Koretz continued. “The camera and Video Assist 4K worked very well together and it was an easy workflow. We shot in Pro Res 422 HQ which gave us high quality 10‑bit recorded editable files. The footage was then superimposed onto laptop computers and a phone.”

Koretz also used DaVinci Resolve Studio and a DaVinci Resolve Micro Panel to test and develop different looks for the film.

“As a DP, I like having control over the look of my images and exploring what I can do with them,” said Koretz. “For ‘Siberia,’ I liked using DaVinci Resolve Studio to develop LUTs along with my DIT, but also just to explore and test color possibilities on my own. DaVinci Resolve Studio has the simplicity I need as a DP, while also having powerful features.”

“Moreover, the DaVinci Resolve Micro Panel is great because you can take it anywhere. It’s amazing to be able to have that much control in a package that I can essentially take with me wherever I’m filming. Whether I was on set or using the control panel back at the hotel to further test looks for ‘Siberia,’ I was able to have the features I needed right at my fingertips,” Koretz concluded.

