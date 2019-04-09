Blackmagic Design Announces New Blackmagic Pocket Camera Battery Grip

NAB 2019, Las Vegas, USA - Monday, April 8, 2019 - Blackmagic Design today announced Blackmagic Pocket Battery Grip, a new battery adapter that features a slide out tray designed to hold two L-series batteries. This allows customers to power external flash disks or run the camera for over 2 hours of record time before charging. Blackmagic Pocket Camera Battery Grip will be available in August from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$245.

Designed for the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K, the new Pocket Camera Battery Grip lets customers replace the camera’s standard LP-E6 battery with two L-series batteries so they can shoot for over 2 hours on a single charge. It’s perfect for anyone that needs to shoot for extended periods of time. Featuring a unique carbon fiber design, non-slip hand grips, and a slide out tray that holds 2 L-series batteries, the Pocket Camera Battery Grip also makes it easier to hold the camera on longer shoots. L-Series batteries are standard batteries used for a variety of professional lighting equipment, so they’re readily available. Customers can even charge the batteries in the grip via the camera’s 12V DC connection in between takes.

Unlike traditional external battery packs that hang off the side of the camera, the Pocket Camera Battery Grip has a unique design that makes it part of the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K. Simply remove the detachable LP-E6 battery door cover from the camera, slide the pocket grip in and lock it into place. There’s even a storage slot built into the grip for the battery door cover. Because the Pocket Camera Battery Grip becomes part of the camera, customers get larger non-slip hand grips that make holding the camera even easier. Best of all, there’s no extra gear hanging off the camera so customers still have a compact camera that can go anywhere.

"The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K has been received incredibly well by our customers because it’s not a dumbed down consumer product, but it is a true digital film camera with incredibly advanced features generally only found on the most expensive cameras available," said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. "The new Pocket Battery Grip is exciting because it lets you power external flash disks allowing customers to record to the disk used for editing. It will even power the camera for over 2 hours on a single charge. As it’s designed to integrate into the cameras design, it’s more comfortable to hold the camera on longer shoots. Unlike regular external battery packs that hang off the camera, the Pocket Camera Battery Grip is integrated into the cameras design itself, so it doesn’t add a lot of weight and it fits perfectly!"

Availability and Price

Blackmagic Pocket Camera Battery Grip will be available in August for US$245 excluding duties from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

