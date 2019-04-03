Blackmagic Design Announces NAB 2019 Customer Booth Speakers

Fremont, CA - April 3, 2019 - Blackmagic Design announced today the schedule for presentations by a variety of filmmakers, streamers and broadcasters at its booth during the 2019 NAB show.

The presentations will provide a look at the vision and techniques used by customers with a variety of Blackmagic Design products. The presentations will take place in between DaVinci Resolve Studio demo sessions on the main stage at the Blackmagic Design Booth (SL216).

Monday, April 8

11:00 am DigitalFilm Tree’s Dan Judy will discuss their workflow on the CW’s “The 100,” and how they use DaVinci Resolve for remote finishing, grading and editing;

1:00 pm Cinematographer Roy H Wagner, ASC, will present his latest feature film, “Stand!” shot entirely on the URSA Mini Pro 4.6k;

3:00 pm Producer and educator Bill Allan details his Emmy award winning broadcasts at Chicago Lyons Township High School.

Tuesday, April 9

11:00 am Producer/Director Steven Calcote presents his newest project “Orbital Redux,” the first live streamed episodic narrative science fiction program;

1:00 pm Alexis Hurkman presents “Carry My Heart to the Yellow River” using a complete DaVinci Resolve workflow in 4K HDR;

3:00 pm Director David Risotto and Cinematographer Robert Giles present the feature film “The Silent Natural” using URSA Mini Pro and DaVinci Resolve Studio;

5:00 pm Award winning filmmaker Jody Eldred presenting on the use of the new URSA Mini Pro G2 on his recent Uganda film project.

Wednesday, April 10

11:00 am Visual Effects Supervisor Matt Hoffman from BluFire Studios presents on his use of Fusion on the WB’s “The Outpost;”

1:00 pm Chris Sobchak takes us on tour with Elton John, and discusses his use of DaVinci Resolve for full scale post production;

3:00 pm Colorist Ryan McNeal from RKM Studios talks about music video production using Blackmagic RAW and DaVinci Resolve Studio.

