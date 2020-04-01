Blackmagic Design Announces Live Production and Camera Update Live Stream

Fremont, CA, USA- Wednesday, April 1, 2020 - Blackmagic Design today announced it will hold a live stream on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM PDT to provide new developments in its live production and cameras. Held by CEO and cofounder Grant Petty, the stream will be available from Blackmagic Design’s website, as well as on the company’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

Event Dates and Times

Los Angeles: 10:00 AM PDT – Friday, April 3, 2020

New York: 1:00 PM EDT – Friday, April 3, 2020

London: 6:00 PM BST – Friday, April 3, 2020

Singapore: 1:00 AM SGT – Saturday, April 4, 2020

Tokyo: 2:00 AM JST – Saturday, April 4, 2020

Sydney: 4:00 AM AEST – Saturday, April 4, 2020

Press Photography

Product photos of all Blackmagic Design products are available at https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.