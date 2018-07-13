Goldcrest Post Delivers Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom with DaVinci Resolve

Manchester, United Kingdom - July 12, 2018 - Blackmagic Design today announced that Goldcrest Post completed the final DI for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s global blockbuster “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” using DaVinci Resolve Studio, together with the DaVinci Resolve Advanced Panel.

With all of the wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful series in cinema history, this all new motion picture event sees the return of favorite characters and dinosaurs along with new breeds more awe inspiring and terrifying than ever before. “Welcome to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

“Our aim with Fallen Kingdom was to achieve a lush, vibrant look whilst retaining natural contrast levels,” begins supervising digital colorist, Adam Glasman. “The DP Oscar Faura worked with the DIT on set to grade dailies and provided us with looks for each scene as CDL files. These gave us great visual references to use as a starting point, which we were then able to enhance and adjust in DaVinci Resolve”

With such a visual effects heavy production, it was essential that Glasman, Faura and the ILM VFX team were all on the same page with the color palette of the film as significant changes to the look could affect the lighting of the computer graphics (CG) involved.

“Faura came over to the UK a few months before DI began, and spent a week with us at Goldcrest. Together, we completed a rough grade of the film and screened it to the director, editor and VFX team to ensure all were comfortable with the direction of the grade,” Glasman explains.

There was a lot of communication required. CDL files were shared with the VFX team allowing ILM to work on the CG whilst seeing something close to the final look of the film. Goldcrest also had access to mattes for every single dinosaur during the grade, giving Glasman more flexibility to adjust the grade while ensuring the CG still fitted into the background plate.

Filming for the island scenes in which the volcano erupts took place in strong sun in Hawaii. “All the shots were really bright and cheerful when they first came in,” Adam remembers.

“However, we needed to create a grade that would reflect the idea that this volcano is erupting and causing a huge ash cloud across the island, under which the action takes place. It’s a critical sequence in the film, and one of the scenes where we decided to diverge significantly from the CDLs from set,” he concludes.

“The final look was dark and subdued to illustrate the fact that the sun is being blocked out as our protagonists and the dinosaurs flee from the erupting volcano.”

