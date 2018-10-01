Incolor Uses DaVinci Resolve Advanced Panel for Remote Grading from Overseas

Tokyo, Japan — October 1, 2018 - Blackmagic Design announced today that Japanese post house Incolor installed DaVinci Resolve Advanced Panel and DaVinci Resolve Studio.Incolor, founded in 2015 by prominent photographer Shoji Uchida, specializes in remote grading by foreign colorists for commercials and music videos.

One of the colorists whom Incolor often works with is Brandon Chavez, currently a freelance colorist with experience providing color correction on films, commercials and music videos.

“Shoji knew Brandon well for years and when he heard that Brandon became a freelancer, he decided to start the company Incolor, hoping that he could start a remote grading business with foreign colorists. Our grading room is primarily a work space for our grading projects, but we sometimes rent the room to colorists too. We always make sure that the room with DaVinci Resolve Advanced Panel is a perfect environment for grading so that high quality works are produced, be it Japanese or foreign,” said Yasuari Fujimoto of Incolor, who works as a coordinator between Japanese directors and foreign colorists in grading sessions and as a colorist himself.

“At the time of our founding, we installed DaVinci Resolve Advanced Panel and DaVinci Resolve Studio. We didn’t think of other options because we knew that many post productions were using it and that it was the standard tool in the video industry all over the world,” he said.

Incolor uses DaVinci Resolve with their global network of freelance colorists, as well as with their in house professionals. Using DaVinci Resolve’s remote grading features, Incolor is able to connect Japanese clients with colorists around the world in realtime.

He continued: “When we have remote grading sessions, we connect clients in our grading room and a foreign colorist like Brandon in Los Angeles by Skype. Using the remote grading feature on DaVinci Resolve, you can have realtime grading sessions with colorists living overseas. You don’t need to ask a colorist to come to Japan, because clients in Japan can see simultaneously the grading process a colorist is working on overseas. I think that it would have been impossible without the remote grading tool on DaVinci Resolve Studio.”

“We are often asked by our clients if it is all right to bring in various kinds of material shot on different models of cameras, in some cases including rare file formats. It is a piece of cake for DaVinci Resolve Studio, because you can import any types of clips directly without the need to converting them into some common codec the application requires. We like the tracking tool too because it is so powerful. As for DaVinci Resolve Advanced Panel, the feeling of the track balls and wheels is excellent and you can even change the sensitivity of each parameter. The panel makes the process more efficient, grading more intuitive and your work more creative,” he concluded.

