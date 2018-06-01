Internationally AcclaimedBlackmagic Design Wins 7 Good Design Australia Awards

Fremont, CA - May 31, 2018 - Blackmagic Design has swept the prestigious 2018 Good Design Australia Awards with 7 different awards for design innovation. This year’s awards brings the total number of Australian design awards to 30 and international design awards to over 50. Melbourne, Australia based Blackmagic Design is recognized around the world as a leader and innovator for its professional film, broadcast television, commercial production, corporate video, A/V and web video products.

This year’s best in class design and engineering excellence awards were given to Blackmagic Design for its URSA Broadcast camera, ATEM Television Studio Pro HD video production switcher, ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel, DaVinci Resolve 14 editing and color correction software, DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel, and Video Assist on-set monitor and recorder.

In addition to the Good Design Australia Awards, Blackmagic Design has been honored to receive more than 50 international awards for innovation in design and engineering. These include numerous Red Dot Awards, International Design Excellence Awards, Hollywood Post Alliance Awards and many more. The hard work that goes into designing great products at Blackmagic Design is driven by an innovative spirit and mission to bring incredibly high end video production quality and technology to everyone.

“Years ago, video was expensive and hard to produce. Now, with the Internet, smartphones, tablets and other devices, video is everywhere,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “Our goal is to enable the largest number of people to be more creative and help them tell their stories with video. Whether it’s for a high end broadcast professional, Hollywood feature filmmakers or a young web broadcaster, we think very carefully about how people are going to use our products and then design them to be faster and easier to use than anything else out there. Good products don’t need to be complex or expensive. They need to perform exceptionally well, they need to be affordable and they need to be easy to use.”

This years winning products include the new URSA Broadcast Camera which is designed to work both in the studio and out in the field. The most exciting thing about URSA Broadcast is that it doesn’t compromise on anything. Customers get high end Ultra HD broadcast camera features and quality, along with an incredible touch and swipe graphical interface that makes it fast, intuitive and easy to use, all for less than the cost of common DSLR camera. That means it’s appealing for both high end broadcast customers and young filmmakers.

Blackmagic Design also received awards for its ATEM Television Studio HD video production switcher and ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel. The switcher lets customers connect multiple cameras at the same time so they can create an edited television or web program from a live event as it’s happening. Customers typically control the switcher using software on a laptop computer, or they can use the ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel. The hardware control panel lets customers work much more quickly so they can cut between cameras, add transitions, graphics, effects and titles, all in realtime while the production is happening. The combination of these two products brings incredibly powerful broadcast quality video switching and program creation technology to anyone. These products appeal to everyone because high end broadcast customers still get the features they need while young web broadcasters get an intuitive system that’s reasonably priced.

DaVinci Resolve, Blackmagic Design’s professional video editing, color correction and audio post production software, also won this year’s award for best Digital Design App and Software. DaVinci Resolve is used to color and finish more high end Hollywood feature films, television shows and commercials than any other software. Over the last few years, Blackmagic Design has brought this powerful software to an entirely new generation of users by adding innovative new features that aren’t available anywhere else and by also redesigning the entire user experience. The free version is now the world’s most widely used professional video editing software and is perfect for anyone making web videos, independent films, corporate, wedding videos and more. The paid DaVinci Resolve 14 Studio, which is only $299, is used by professionals working in film and television.

Customers that want to work even faster, can add a DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel. The DaVinci Resolve Mini Panel also won this year’s Digital Design Interface award because of the way it seamlessly integrates with the software to provide an even better user experience. Customers using the panel have the ability to adjust multiple color and image parameters simultaneously, which is something that cannot be done with a standard mouse. This revolutionizes the way customers use DaVinci Resolve because it allows then to both work faster and also create unique looks and color combinations that are impossible to create when clicking one button at a time with a mouse.

Whether it’s a camera, professional software, a hardware control panel, or any other accessory, Blackmagic Design has become synonymous with quality and innovation. CEO Grant Petty has taken the time to listen to customers, build an incredible team with world class engineers and designers, and deliver exceptional products. In fact, the recently announced upcoming Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K may be the company’s most revolutionary product to date. Its incredible design packs the latest high end digital film technology into a professional handheld camera that costs about the same price as a high end smartphone.

About Good Design Australia

The annual Good Design Awards are Australia’s most prestigious design awards. The Awards celebrate the best new products and services on the market, excellence in architectural design, digital and communication design and reward emerging areas of design including business model innovation, social impact and design entrepreneurship.

Good Design Australia is an international design organization with a proud history that dates back to 1958. Good Design Australia remains committed to promoting the importance of design to business, industry, government and the general public and the critical role it plays in creating a better, safer and more prosperous world.

The winners of Australia's Good Design Awards were announced at the Sydney Opera House on May 17th at the 60th Annual Good Design Awards Ceremony.

