Blackmagic Design Announces New Blackmagic Audio Monitor 12G

Fremont, CA - November 14, 2018 - Blackmagic Design today announced Blackmagic Audio Monitor 12G, a new, upgraded model of its extremely popular rack mount audio monitoring solution. The new Blackmagic Audio Monitor 12G features 12G-SDI video input, HDMI output, analog and AES/EBU inputs, a powerful class D amplifier, dual subwoofers, extended range speakers, an LCD and precision meters that can display VU, PPM and Loudness ballistic scales.

Blackmagic Audio Monitor 12G will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design InterBEE 2018 booth at #8216.

The Blackmagic Audio Monitor 12G features the latest advanced 12G-SDI technology, along with professional balanced analog XLR and AES/EBU audio inputs, as well as consumer level HiFi audio inputs. That means customers can use it with virtually all analog and digital equipment. The multi rate 12G-SDI connection automatically switches speed based on the input signal, making it compatible with all SD, HD Ultra HD and DCI 4K equipment and formats up to 2160p60. Customers also get a 12G-SDI loop through for sending the original signal back out to other equipment, and an HDMI output for monitoring the signal on a big screen television.

Designed to fit in a single standard rack unit, the Blackmagic Audio Monitor 12G is incredibly small yet features a surprisingly loud, crystal clear sound. The powerful new class D amplifier, combined with a dual subwoofer design and new extra wide range speakers, delivers a wide and smooth frequency response curve with crisp highs and powerful deep bass. It’s powerful and loud enough to hear in noisy environments such as broadcast equipment rooms, in the field in a fly away kit, or on the road in an outside broadcast truck.

The elegant front panel is designed from a solid block of machined aluminum and features a volume knob, control buttons, a standard headphone connection, precision meters and an integrated LCD screen. The audio meters feature 27 individual multi colored RGB LED segments per channel so the meter scale is infinitely customizable, making it easy to monitor a wide dynamic range. Meters can be customized to display VU, PPM and Loudness ballistic scales with a choice of EBU or BBC meters. Plus, they’re brightly lit, clear and easy to read, making them perfect for viewing in both bright or dark environments.

“The exciting thing about Blackmagic Audio Monitor 12G is its incredible sound quality and the fact that it can be used anywhere, and works with virtually any signal,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “It’s completely flexible and is perfect for monitoring broadcast feeds and transmissions in control rooms, monitoring audio in tight broadcast trucks, or even when working in a post production suite!”

Blackmagic Audio Monitor 12G will be available in November for US$1,195 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

