Blumhouse TV Taps Eben Davidson and Mary Lisio as EVPs

To keep up with the fast pace of commitments secured across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms, Blumhouse Television, under the leadership of co-presidents Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold has completed the build out of its senior programming team with Eben Davidson as Executive Vice President of Scripted Programming, joining Mary Lisio who was recently hired as Executive Vice President of Alternative and Non-scripted Programming.



Lisio has already enjoyed success at Blumhouse Television with the critically acclaimedThis is Home, an Audience Award winner in the World Documentary section for this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Also part of the team is ChrisDickie who joined mid-2017 to serve as Vice President of Development. He works across scripted, non-scripted and documentary features. His projects currently includeSacred Lies for Facebook Watch, the Tremors pilot for USA/Syfy and the documentary This is Home.



“Eben and Mary are an amazing combination. Between them they enjoy relationships with the best established and up-and-coming creators across scripted and unscripted programming. We are so fortunate to have them and Chris, who has already played an integral role in helping to develop our slate,” said Marci Wiseman co-president Blumhouse Television. “With so many projects already in motion includingThe Purgeseries with USA/SyFy, and most recently the unscripted series we just announced with AMC’s Sundance TV, having a terrific team ensures our ability to execute at the highest level. 2018 is going to be a transformational year for us,” added Jeremy Gold co-president Blumhouse Television.



Before joining Blumhouse Television, Davidson was at Paramount where he served as Senior Vice President of Development for the television division. He was responsible for both scripted and unscripted concepts and oversaw productions for Neflix, Amazon, Epix, BET and E!. Before moving to television, Davidson was at Paramount Pictures, working his way up from assistant to Senior Vice President of Acquisitions and Production. During that time he worked on eight Academy Award nominated and/or winning films, includingArrival, Florence Foster JenkinsandAnomalisa,plusTop Five, Everybody Wants Some!! Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa, Jackass 3D, Justin Bieber Never Say Never, Footloose,andKaty Perry: Part of Me.



Prior to joining Blumhouse Television, Lisio served as EVP Non-fiction and Branded Content and was an EP on specials, nonfiction series, and branded content for Ridley Scott’s Scott Free and RSA Films including the recentCliveDavis:The Soundtrack of Our Lives(feature documentary),Killing Reagan,Killing Jesus(2015 Emmy nominee Best TV Movie),Killing Kennedy(2014 Emmy nominee Best TV Movie, and WGA/PGA/DGA nominations),Killing Lincoln(National Geographic Channel);9-1-1 Encounters(Animal Planet),The Sartorialist(AOL Originals),I Am Dying(National Geographic Channel),Crimes of the Century(CNN),ReGeneration(Greenlight),Prophets of Science Fiction(Science),Bud House(Budweiser/YouTube),Gettysburg(History Channel, 2011 Emmy Winner Outstanding Nonfiction Special),USA Character Project: Fish, The Dude; The Real Robin Hood(History),Quest for G(Gatorade/missiong.com). Prior to her stint at Scott Free, Lisio was Vice President at Actual Reality Pictures, founded by R.J. Cutler where she developed and produced both television series and feature documentaries includingThe September Issue, 30 Days, Black.White, andFlip That House. Lisio was an Executive Producer feature documentaryI Am Sam Kinisonwith Vancouver-basedNetwork which was released in December on Spike and iTunes.



Before Blumhouse, Dickie spent five and a half years at Endemol Shine Studios, where he served as director of development and worked on such series as Kingdom, Hell on Wheels, Low Winter Sun, Red Widow, and I’m Dying Up Here. Prior to that, he worked at 20th Century Fox Television Studios in Drama Development and got his start at ICM.



Blumhouse Television has earned critical acclaim and numerous honors for its dark, edgy fare including Emmy awards for its productions of HBO's “The Normal Heart” and “The Jinx,” as well as the prestigious Peabody award for “The Jinx” and the documentary “How to Dance in Ohio.” “This is Home” garnered the World Cinema Documentary Competition’s Audience Award at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Blumhouse Television launched as an independent studio in 2017 with funding from ITV. Projects currently in production include “Secure and Hold,” a limited series for Showtime based on journalist Gabriel Sherman's reporting on former Fox News chief, Roger Ailes, with Tom McCarthy writing and executive producing; “Sharp Objects,” a limited series from Marti Noxon and Gillian Flynn for HBO based on Flynn's best-selling novel of the same name, starring Amy Adams and directed by Jean-Marc Valle; “The Purge,” from writer/director/producer James DeMonaco based on the popular film franchise of the same name for USA/SyFy; as well as “Run For Your Life,” a supernatural race on the final night of Dia de los Muertos; and the long-gestating “Tremors” reboot, headlined by original star Kevin Bacon, both of which have a pilot order from USA/SyFy. Blumhouse Television is the latest venture from Jason Blum, founder of Blumhouse Productions, which is widely-recognized for its pioneering model of producing high-quality micro-budget films including “The Purge,” “Get Out” and “Whiplash.”