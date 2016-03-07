Bluebell Opticom Partners With EMEA Gateway to Drive Sales in Middle East

Berkshire, U.K. -- 7 March 2016 -- Bluebell Opticom Ltd., provider of innovative fibre optic solutions for fixed and remote applications, today announced an agreement with a new channel partner, U.K.-based EMEA Gateway. A sales-and-marketing outsourcing company for the broadcast and media industry, EMEA Gateway will develop and manage new sales channels for Bluebell products throughout the Middle East.

"The Middle Eastern market is growing, especially as media companies transition from SDI- to IP-based infrastructures, so now is an ideal time to build a stronger presence in the region," said Paul McCann, managing director, Bluebell Opticom. "EMEA Gateway's industry expertise, along with its local knowledge and reseller network, will go a long way towards expanding our reach and driving sales in the Middle East. At the same time, we'll be able to serve our many existing Middle Eastern customers more effectively."

Through a strong network of sales channels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, EMEA Gateway provides sales and marketing expertise to the broadcast and media industry to facilitate sales between technology manufactures and end users. EMEA Gateway will serve as Bluebell's sales and support office in the Middle East, setting up the reseller network and driving sales through the channel. This same network can also offer local support to Bluebell's current Middle Eastern customer base.

About Bluebell Opticom Limited

Bluebell Opticom designs and manufactures high-quality fibre optic links for the broadcast, telecommunications, and satellite industries. Its products are used for the critical delivery of video, audio, and data services at live world-class sporting events and other situations requiring the transport of high-bandwidth signals over long distances. Applications range from robust outside broadcast links to complex fixed installations over fibre backbones.

With products in use the world over, Bluebell Opticom counts many of the top OB providers and networks among its clients. The company serves customers directly and through a select global network of partners and distributors. More information is available at www.bluebell.tv.

