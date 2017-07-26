Bluebell Opticom at IBC2017

Rack-Mountable One-Cable 12G-SDI Connectivity for 4K Broadcast Applications

Bluebell Opticom has created a suite of Fibre Optic transport products that provides a single coax or fibre connection to a 12-Gbps SDI video interface for 4K/UHD applications.



At IBC2017, Bluebell will display the newly upgraded BN390 unit, which combines four 3G-SDI signals onto one 12G-SDI signal via single-mode fibre output. Now with auto-sensing technology, the BN390 automatically detects the format of the incoming signal and configures itself to transport the signal accordingly. The unit now covers all bit rates, frame rates, and formats of 3G-SDI, 6G-SDI, and 12G-SDI. Intended for 4K UHD transport, the unit also supports multiple SD/HD/3G-SDI transport in metropolitan networks. Available CWDM optics enable four discrete channels to be carried on one wavelength, making it possible for 64 channels to travel on a single fibre strand over distances of 60 kilometres.



Also on display will be the BN365, a stand-alone 12G Fibre transport module upgraded to achieve better performance; cleaner, crisper pictures; and longer distances. Like its BN390 cousin, the BN365 is available with CWDM optics.



Photo Caption: Bluebell BN365

Photo Caption: Bluebell BN365



BC370 High-Density Optical Converter

New at IBC2017 is Bluebell Opticom's BC370, an optical converter that enables four discrete channels of 3G-SDI on a single card, eliminating the issue of fibre count. With four 3G-SDI inputs and four optical outputs, the BC370 represents the highest density of signals Bluebell has offered to date -- 60 channels in a 3-RU space or 24 channels in 1 RU.



Photo Caption: Bluebell BC370

Photo Caption: Bluebell BC370





Edgware Throw-Down IP Gateway

Making its European debut at IBC2017 will be Edgware, Bluebell Opticom's new throw-down IP-gateway product that wraps a 3G-SDI picture into an IP-compliant format and sits on a 10G Ethernet network. Edgware serves as a bridge between current 3G-SDI-based broadcast infrastructures and those built on IP technology, making it possible to use BNC and XLR technology to transport broadcast signals over IP networks. Minimal configuration and low latency make it an ideal ingest product.



Photo Caption: Bluebell Edgware

Photo Caption: Bluebell Edgware





BCX-760 Series 10G Ethernet Point-to-Point Fibre Link

At IBC2017, Bluebell Opticom will show the BCX-760 Series 10G Ethernet point-to-point fibre link. The BCX-760 is a camera-back interface that allows easy connection and signal transport between a camera and an outside broadcast truck or a base station.



In a first for the industry, BCX-760 interfaces map all signals presented at the back of any broadcast camera onto a 10G Ethernet point-to-point link, ensuring safe, robust, interference-immune, and high-quality transport over much longer distances than have been possible before.



IBC2017 visitors will see new features and powering options along with audio, Ethernet, and control-data enhancements that make the BCX-760 exceptionally feature-rich for the price.



Description of Photos: Bluebell BCX-760 Series

Description of Photos: Bluebell BCX-760 Series





Hothead Silhouette Power-Insertion for Robotic Cameras

At IBC2017, Bluebell will demonstrate the Hothead Silhouette, its latest power-insertion product meant for robotic cameras in remote-production scenarios. A fully integrated 4K UHD robotic head system that works with SD-SDI, HD-SDI, 3G-SDI, and 4K UHD cameras, Hothead Silhouette provides power and control to the camera head and Fibre Optic connectivity for the remote control panel. As a result, operators no longer need to rely on stadium power. Instead, they can roll in a self-powered, self-contained system and avoid the noisy earths, hum, and picture distortion that can arise from being connected to the venue.



Photo Caption: Bluebell Hothead Silhouette

Photo Caption: Bluebell Hothead Silhouette





Upgrades to the Network Monitoring System

Visitors to Bluebell Opticom's stand at IBC2017 will get a look at Bluebell's newly upgraded network monitoring system. More options, user-configurable settings, and an improved interface make the system an even more powerful management tool.



Photo Caption: Bluebell Network Monitoring System

Photo Caption: Bluebell Network Monitoring System



Company Overview:

Bluebell Opticom designs and manufactures high-quality Fibre Optic links for the broadcast, telecommunications, and professional AV industries. Its products are used for the critical delivery of video, audio, and data services at live world-class sporting events and venues requiring the transport of high-bandwidth signals over long distances. Applications range from robust stand-alone links to complex fixed installations over fibre backbones.



With products in use worldwide, Bluebell Opticom counts many of the top blue-chip companies and networks among its clients. The company serves customers directly and through a select global network of partners and distributors. More information is available at www.bluebell.tv.



