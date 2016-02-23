Bluebell Opticom at CABSAT 2016

CABSAT 2016 Product Preview

Bluebell Opticom

Stand ZL2-22

Caddie-LB 4K Throw-Down Boxes

On display at CABSAT 2016 will be Bluebell Opticom's Caddie-LB 4K, a pair of throw-down boxes that connects the latest 4K cameras to camera control units (CCU) over long distances using fibre. The Caddie-LB 4K saves rigging time and reduces complexity for remote camera crews working from an OB truck or a live-event venue such as a concert hall, and allows the crews to position the camera farther from the CCU and remote panel.

Specifically designed for OB and deployable applications, the Caddie-LB 4K provides a single-cable link between cameras and ENG/OB units. Features include four 3G/HD/SD-SDI video paths from the camera's on-air audio, intercom, and control data. Based on field-proven technology, the units offer the operator a range of signals for camera control and synchronisation, including program video, audio, communications, data, and genlock. All signals are multiplexed onto two fibres to ensure easy and quick system rigging. The position of the camera is limited only by the availability of power and the length of the fibre cable within a given infrastructure.

TDM-750 HD-SDI Module With Ethernet Fibre Interface

Making its EMEA debut at CABSAT 2016 will be the TDM-750, a rack-mounted module for single-direction transport of HD-SDI and 100BaseT Ethernet signals. Requiring only two fibres, with an option for single-fibre operation, the TDM-750 is perfect for smaller robotic/POV camera systems that require only a single video path and bidirectional data via Ethernet. The unit can be used widely in broadcast and security applications.

BC364 Wavelength-Management System With Remote Monitoring

At CABSAT 2016, Bluebell Opticom will demonstrate the BC364 multiformat interface. The BC364 takes in multiple optical signals and retransmits them at wavelengths that can be inserted into a CWDM mux. On the other end of the link, the signals are returned to their individual state. This functionality, coupled with Bluebell's ShaxX power-insertion technology, is what makes camera multiplexing possible. In this application, the BC364 is packaged with ShaxX in a flight case to facilitate the operation of multiple broadcast HD-SDI camera systems over a single fibre. Remote-monitoring capabilities make it easy and convenient to oversee the system from a distance via a network connection.

ShaxX SMPTE Hybrid Cable Alternative With Power Insertion for Broadcast Cameras

Bluebell Opticom's ShaxX will also be on display at CABSAT 2016. ShaxX is a rugged system designed to provide full bidirectional signalling and power for broadcast cameras fitted with standard SMPTE 304M hybrid connectors. The ShaxX allows OB and remote production crews to forgo SMPTE hybrid cables and take advantage of preinstalled fibre networks on location in order to cut rigging time and position cameras freely wherever they are needed, regardless of the distance from or the location of mains power sources.

The ShaxX works with Bluebell's Shax hybrid alternative interface to provide power to the camera without having to transport it from a remote CCU. Users can multiplex complete camera chains onto a single duplex single-mode fibre and power them locally. Furthermore, using Bluebell's popular BC Series footprint, ShaxX offers complete wavelength-management capabilities while providing all camera and CCU communications. In this way, users can easily deploy up to 16 cameras and connect them over a single cable.

WB170 Converter System for Compact, 1-RU 3G-SDI, HD-SDI, SD-SDI, and ASI Transport

Visitors to CABSAT 2016 will also see the WB170, an ultra-compact, 19-inch rack-mount media converter for converting up to 32 independent 3G-SDI, HD-SDI, SD-SDI, or ASI signals onto fibre. The WB170 can be populated with WB172 transmitter or receiver cards inserted in the front of the frame. At CABSAT 2016, Bluebell Opticom will introduce additional frame options for the WB170 range that come in a fixed format in popular configurations. The new, attractively-priced variants will include electrical-to-optical conversion and optical multiplexing.

Also new at CABSAT 2016 will be the latest addition to the WB170 system, the WB172-63 card for format conversion and HDMI monitoring within the WB170 frame. A compact, rack-based multiformat converter for use with a wide range of broadcast signals, the WB172-63's base unit comprises two SFP cages. By using different SFP converter modules, the unit's functionality can be adapted to suit different applications. The WB172-63 card offers a cost-effective range of options such as distribution, format conversion, monitoring, and wavelength management including CWDM.

Company Quote:

The products on display at CABSAT will give attendees a glimpse into Bluebell's ecosystem of modular solutions designed for economics and convenience. For example, the Bluebell ShaxX-BC364 system can support up to 16 camera systems on just two fibres while saving hours of rigging.

-- Paul McCann, Managing Director, Bluebell Opticom

Company Overview:

Bluebell Opticom designs and manufactures high-quality fibre optic links for the broadcast, telecommunications, and professional AV industries. Its products are used for the critical delivery of video, audio, and data services at live world-class sporting events and venues requiring the transport of high-bandwidth signals over long distances. Applications range from robust stand-alone links to complex fixed installations over fibre backbones.

With products in use worldwide, Bluebell Opticom counts many of the top blue chip companies and networks among its clients. The company serves customers directly and through a select global network of partners and distributors. More information is available at www.bluebell.tv.

Follow Bluebell Opticom:

