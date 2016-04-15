Bluebell Opticom Announces 10GbE Point-to-Point Fibre Link for Easy Signal Transport Between Camera and OB Truck

Berkshire, U.K. -- 12 April 2016 -- Bluebell Opticom Ltd., provider of innovative fibre optic solutions for fixed and remote applications, today introduced its BCX-760 Series 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) point-to-point fibre link, a camera-back interface that allows easy connection and signal transport between a camera and an OB truck or a base station. In a first for the industry, the BCX-760 interface maps all signals presented at the back of any broadcast camera onto a 10GbE point-to-point link, ensuring safe, robust, interference-immune, high-quality transport over much longer distances than have been possible before.

"This is not the industry's first camera-back interface, but it is the first to rely on 10 Gigabit Ethernet, which provides real-time uncompressed 3G-SDI with full control (RS232/422/485 and GigE) and genlock in both directions, from the camera and back to the camera. The BCX-760 is fully symmetrical and uses industry-standard, 10G Ethernet SFP modules -- copper or fibre -- so it reduces the cost," said Paul Felix McCann, managing director, Bluebell Opticom. "This is a brand-new approach to transporting front-end content for high-quality television. Remote production is the future, and the BCX-760 Series is yet another way Bluebell is contributing to the evolution of the industry."

The BCX range will transport digital 3G-SDI program video and return video as well as composite feeds for genlock, analogue audio for intercom signals, and 10GbE for network access. A single, lightweight fibre cable eases rigging, and customers can link multiple cameras over the same cable using Bluebell's muxing and wavelength-management systems.

The BCX-760 Series products are designed to create rugged connections in a range of OB environments such as special-event venues, ENG sites, sports arenas, and golf courses. They can also serve as a replacement for heavy SMPTE hybrid connections on cameras in a studio setting, and in certain variations can be deployed to link and control remote robotic cameras.

The BCX-760 Series comprises four basic products: a camera-back unit, a throwdown box for the camera end, and a 19-inch, 1-RU base unit in both single-channel and dual-channel versions.

Bluebell will demonstrate a prototype of a BCX-760 system at the 2016 NAB Show in booth N4322. The BCX-760 range will be available in the third quarter of 2016.

Further information about Bluebell and the company's products is available at www.bluebell.tv.

About Bluebell Opticom Limited

Bluebell Opticom designs and manufactures high-quality fibre optic links for the broadcast, telecommunications, and satellite industries. Its products are used for the critical delivery of video, audio, and data services at live world-class sporting events and other situations requiring the transport of high-bandwidth signals over long distances. Applications range from robust outside broadcast links to complex fixed installations over fibre backbones.

With products in use the world over, Bluebell Opticom counts many of the top OB providers and networks among its clients. The company serves customers directly and through a select global network of partners and distributors. More information is available at www.bluebell.tv.

