Bluebell Launches Industry's First Stand-Alone Remote Robotic Camera Interface With Dual Ethernet Ports

Berkshire, U.K. -- 26 Aug. 2015 -- Bluebell Opticom Ltd., provider of innovative fibre-optic solutions for fixed and remote applications, today announced the release of their BN385, the industry's first stand-alone remote robotic camera interface with dual GigE ports. With the lightweight, compact BN385, broadcasters can easily integrate remote robotic cameras into a broadcast network or master control room, no matter where the cameras are installed.

"Controlling robotic cameras from a remote location used to require a combination of cards or enclosures, and the distance between the cameras and control rooms was limited by the cabling. The BN385 is the first fibre interface unit to offer camera control and robotic head operation via a dual-port Gigabit Ethernet link," said Paul McCann, managing director of Bluebell Opticom. "Whether it's a fixed broadcast application such as linking the main chambers of a Parliament complex, or a mobile link such as a remote commentary position or a Spidercam, the connection is quick and easy, and placement is completely flexible."

A lightweight, ruggedised aluminum enclosure intended to be fixed to the camera mounting bracket in any environment, the BN385 also can be used with a BC Series rack at the equipment room/truck end of the link. The unit features two 3G-SDI paths from the camera position with an optional genlock return, plus a dual-port GigE link on two single-mode fibres (with optional single-fibre operation). An IEC mains input (100-250 VAC) with a local DC output is designed to power the camera and minimise cabling at the remote positon.

In a typical setup, users would assign one of the SDI paths for PGM video, the other for a feed with viewfinder overlay/menus, and the Ethernet ports for camera control and pan-tilt-zoom operation. The BN385 works in any broadcast infrastructure, whether fixed or mobile, to bring feeds from any meeting room, chamber, field of play, or other camera position back to the central engineering room, regardless of location.

Bluebell will demonstrate the BN385 at IBC2015 on stand 10.F24. The unit will be available in the third quarter of 2015.

Further information about Bluebell and the company's products is available at www.bluebell.tv.

# # #

About Bluebell Opticom Limited

Bluebell Opticom designs and manufactures high-quality fibre optic links for the broadcast, telecommunications, and satellite industries. Its products are used for the critical delivery of video, audio, and data services at live world-class sporting events and other situations requiring the transport of high-bandwidth signals over long distances. Applications range from robust outside broadcast links to complex fixed installations over fibre backbones.

With products in use the world over, Bluebell Opticom counts many of the top OB providers and networks among its clients. The company serves customers directly and through a select global network of partners and distributors. More information is available at www.bluebell.tv.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Visit Bluebell at IBC2015, Stand 10.F24

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Bluebell/Bluebell_Opticom-BN385.png

Photo Caption: Bluebell Opticom BN385 Robotic Camera Interface

Follow Bluebell Opticom:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/970573