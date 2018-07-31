Blue Ridge Launches 4K Set-Top Box

Palmerton, Pa. – Blue Ridge Communications now offers the next generation of viewing experience for customers with the introduction of 4K set-top boxes throughout its entire service area of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

4K, also known as Ultra HD, provides users with the ultimate viewing experience, all in the comfort of their own homes. The superior picture quality is made possible by the number of pixels used on the television screen. A 4K television has over 4,000 horizontal pixels, which is four times greater than the standard HD experience most of us have today. The pixel difference of 4K provides the clarity of detail viewers see when enjoying their favorite programs.

“Over the past year consumer interest and sales of 4K televisions have steadily increased. Each day we get inquiries from customers about our ability to provide 4K service,” said Mark Masenheimer, Vice President of Operations for Blue Ridge.

Masenheimer further stated “at this time, content providers like Netflix and YouTube are streaming in 4K and we anticipate others will follow. The technology is ahead of the programming just as it was when HDTV launched in the 90s. As the holiday season approaches, we believe customer demand will get stronger and we want to be ready to meet our customers’ needs.”

The new 4K set-top boxes are powered by Blue Ridge’s TiVo service and manufactured by Arris.

In addition to 4K, Blue Ridge has some other exciting changes in store in the coming month that will further enhance our customer’s TiVo viewing experience. “We think our timing on our 4k rollout is just right and it reinforces our ongoing commitment to invest in technology so that our customers have the best products and service available to them. We may be small, but we think big, and we don’t want our customers to ever feel they are missing out because of our size or because of where they live. If our customers want it, Blue Ridge has it and can deliver it.”

