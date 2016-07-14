Bloomberg TV Convention Coverage To Feature Aladdin Bi-Flex LED Lights

LOS ANGELES – Zylight, a leading manufacturer of innovative LED lighting solutions and North American distributor of Aladdin products, today announced more than 80 Aladdin Bi-Flex LED lighting instruments will be used for coverage of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland and the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia later this month for two national cable news networks, including Bloomberg Television.

The lights will be provided by High Output, Inc., a full service rental facility and live event production company based in Boston. Jim Hirsch, COO of High Output, will serve as lighting director for Bloomberg during the conventions. During both events, the lights will be used primarily as fill lights in the off-site temporary studio and as key lights for small interview setups in the convention venues. According to Hirsch, High Output will also provide about a dozen Zylight F8-200 LED Fresnels to other clients for convention coverage.

High Output purchased about 40 Bi-Flex lights last year and received 48 new lights earlier this month. “We have had tremendous success with both rentals and sales,” Hirsch said. “The Bi-Flex is a versatile lighting tool. The quality of the soft box and egg crate grid makes it a viable option, and the color quality is just about perfect.”

The Bloomberg setup includes six 200-watt Bi-Flex4, six 100-watt Bi-Flex2, and 10 50-watt Bi-Flex1 units. Distributed by Zylight, Bi-Flex lights are dimmable and waterproof, use AC or battery power, offer adjustable color temperature from daylight to tungsten, and allow a variety of mounting options.

Hirsch said the Bi-Flex2 and Bi-Flex4 lights are “TV friendly” because they can be controlled via DMX. “It’s extremely lightweight and extremely bright, but still controllable,” he explained. “That helps quite a bit, especially in the broadcast booth where we’re working with small pipes instead a full-size grid.”

ABOUT ALADDIN LIGHTS

With patented AMS LED Lite technology, Aladdin lights deliver unprecedented clean color quality for daylight, tungsten, and custom color temperatures. Distributed exclusively in the Americas by Zylight, Aladdin lights are designed and manufactured with the proper balance of ingenuity, quality, and affordability. Discover all the unique Aladdin product lines and accessories at www.aladdinamerica.com. For dealers throughout North and South America, please see www.zylight.com.

ABOUT ZYLIGHT LLC

Founded in 2003, Zylight LLC is the leading manufacturer and distributor of intelligent LED lighting instruments for the film and video production industry. Every model in its easy-to-use lighting system produces fully calibrated bright white light, while some also provide a spectrum of adjustable colors without gels. Full wireless control and DMX integration are included, and AC or DC power options are available. The Zylight state-of-the-art LED system is truly the most unique and flexible lighting system on the market today. With more than 100 dealers worldwide, Zylight continues to develop innovative LED lighting solutions to help make your job easier. More Than Bright – Zylight. Find out more at www.zylight.com.