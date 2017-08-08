Bloomberg Intelligence's Paul T Sweeney to Deliver Opening Keynote for MFM-BCCA's Media Outlook 2018 Seminar in NYC on Sept. 12

Paul T. Sweeney, U.S. director of research and senior analyst-media & internet for Bloomberg Intelligence, will deliver the opening keynote address at Media Outlook 2018, a seminar offered by Media Financial Management Association (MFM).

The Continuing Professional Education (CPE) event will be held on Tuesday, September 12, from Noon-6:00 PM at the offices of Lowenstein Sandler LLP, 1251 Ave of the Americas, in Midtown Manhattan.

Sweeney's keynote speech, which will focus on the economic and financial trends likely to impact media financial professionals, will kick off an afternoon of educational sessions by expert presenters providing the latest data and insights on how media businesses can optimize their financial and operational performance in the year ahead. The event will also include lunch and a closing reception from 5-6 p.m.

"As head of a market research group covering the global entertainment, cable/satellite TV, internet, local media and advertising markets, Paul Sweeney is the perfect candidate to kick off our Media Outlook 2018 seminar," said Mary M. Collins, president & CEO of MFM and BCCA. "His leadership role at one of the world's leading multiplatform financial news and research organizations, makes him uniquely qualified to provide crucial market insights for our attendees."

Sweeney has covered the media sector for more than 20 years. Prior to joining Bloomberg in 2009, he served as managing director of equity research at Credit Suisse First Boston (CFSB), where he covered the broadcasting, outdoor advertising, and wireless tower industries. He has also held senior research positions covering media, entertainment and related industries at Salomon Brothers, Salomon Smith Barney, and Wheat First Butcher Singer. Sweeney began his media career at Chase Manhattan Bank (now JPMorgan Chase & Co.) in its media corporate finance group.

During his career, Sweeney has been ranked by both Institutional Investor magazine and Greenwich Associates as a top analyst in his space. He has a master's in business from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business where he is a member of the Board of Visitors, and a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Richmond.



MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Media Outlook 2018 attendees will be eligible to earn up to four (4) CPE credits.

The registration fee for the event is $99 for individual members of MFM, and $79 for corporate members. Non-members can choose between a $250 registration fee that includes a trial membership (a savings of $274) or pay a $149 fee for this event only. These rates will increase by $25 for registrations received after September 9. More information and an online registration form may be found on MFM's website.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry's credit association. BCCA's revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.