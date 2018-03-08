Blonde Robot to Distribute Sonnet Product Family Throughout Southeast Asia

IRVINE, Calif. — March 8, 2018 — Sonnet Technologies today announced a new partnership with Blonde Robot, a leading distributor of professional video equipment and solutions serving customers in Southeast Asia. The new agreement makes Blonde Robot the exclusive distributor of the full Sonnet Technologies product family in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar.



"Blonde Robot is the perfect partner to help us expand our market share and take advantage of new opportunities in the vital Southeast Asia region," said Greg LaPorte, vice president of sales and marketing, Sonnet Technologies. "Besides providing a local and readily accessible inventory of product in Southeast Asia, Blonde Robot will be an important resource for our resellers that are already active in Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. This partnership will be a win-win for everyone there, especially our customers."



Blonde Robot, whose Southeast Asia headquarters is in Malaysia, is an importer and distributor of products for professional video and specialty photographic retailers throughout the region. With warehouses in Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand, Blonde Robot supplies more than 1,000 retail locations in 14 countries.



More information on Sonnet and its other products is available at www.sonnettech.com.



About Blonde Robot

Blonde Robot is a professional product distributor for Australia and New Zealand. Blonde Robot specializes in distribution of consumer electronics and professional content creation products from the world's most innovative manufacturers.



About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt™ 3 to PCIe® card expansion systems; external graphics (eGFX) solutions for pro users and gamers; pro media readers; docks and adapters; and network, storage, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, GPU cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac®, Windows®, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Image Caption: Greg LaPorte, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Sonnet Technologies



Image Caption: Blonde Robot Logo



