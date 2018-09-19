Blockchain Powered Social Entertainment Platform ‘TaTaTu’ Launches Social Impact Division; Kicks Off With $1 Million Sponsorship of #DoItForPeace

September 18, 2018 -TaTaTu, the new blockchain based social entertainment platform founded by Andrea Iervolino that rewards users for watching and sharing content, announced it is launching a new division dedicated to social causes as part of TaTaTu’s larger push into community activism & global stewardship. The Social Impact group within TaTaTu will both develop content while supporting the voices of socially-minded content creators.

To kick off the launch of TaTaTu’s Social Impact division, the platform has agreed to a $1 million sponsorship of the September 21 global event #DoItForPeace, founded by Kids for Peace and Peace One Day, joined by the Good News Network.

#DoItForPeace is a global experiment to unite one billion people in taking action for peace. #DoItForPeace will light up the world with peace on Friday, September 21 when 1000 ‘Ignitors’ complete an act of peace, share it on social media using #DoItForPeace, and then invite five friends to do the same. By using simple math, at the end of ten days, 1.2 billion people – over 10% of the world’s population–will have taken action for peace.

#DoItForPeace is an offshoot of Peace One Day, a non-profit organization founded in 1999 by British documentary filmmaker and actor Jeremy Gilley, and for which Jude Law serves as Ambassador with support from the likes of actors Forest Whitaker, Sir Michael Caine, and Michelle Rodriguez, among others.

To lead the new social impact division, TaTaTu has appointed Chiara Tilesi, the founder and president of the Board of non profit film production company WDIT (‘We Do It Together’). Tilesi is an Italian film producer and activist, and has produced projects such as “All the Invisible Children” - a drama directed by eight internationally acclaimed directors, such as Spike Lee, Ridley Scott, and John Woo.

“TaTaTu’s was started with the original goal of giving back to its users and adding value to their social engagement,” said Andrea Iervolino. “Through our newly launched Social Impact Division, we are taking it a step further and giving our users a unique opportunity to give back to communities in need all over the world. We hope that people will see TaTaTu as one of the most compelling and socially conscious platforms for consumers to view their favorite content.”

TaTaTu is an entertainment platform that combines the best features from the major VOD platforms and social networks with an innovative incentives system.

TaTaTu Tokens (TTU Tokens), which trade on cryptocurrency exchanges HitBTC (www.hitbtc.com) and ABCC (), serve as the central currency within TaTaTu’s blockchain-based social entertainment platform and will be used to compensate content creators, members of the platform who view content, and pay for advertising on the platform.

To participate in the platform, advertisers purchase TTU tokens, which are then distributed to the users through a novel rewards system. These digital tokens are given out to creators and consumers of content, including those from their referred friends, as they participate in the network.

Users will be able to use the TTU tokens starting in October 2018, once they have accumulated over 200 TTU by participating socially on the platform. The tokens will be transferred to the user´s Ethereum wallet

In June, TaTaTu closed a $575 million token pre-sale, from which proceeds are being used to create original content, acquire new users, market the platform and develop the software.

Among the first supporters of TTU Tokens, are Prince Felix of Luxembourg, leading cryptocurrency investment firms BlockTower Capital and Lvna Capital, and Lady Monika Bacardi.

TaTaTu recently executed the largest cryptocurrency giveaway to date by delivering $50 million USD worth of the TTU cryptocurrency to the first two million users on the platform. As a reward for new early adopters, and the over 200,000 currently registered users who already signed into the platform, users receive 50 TTU Tokens currently valued at approximately $25 USD.

Thanks to the blockchain, users finally are rewarded for their social entertainment activity in an open and decentralized way – earning tokens to watch movies and other content for free, and receive additional tokens from the movies and the content consumed by their friends.

Users can engage with their friends and be rewarded for their social media relationships.

Token holders will also take active part in shaping the future of the platform with the possibility to vote which content the platform should provide, in a fully transparent and decentralized way.

Rights holders can finally stop being concerned about piracy. They will monetize every piece of content based on the effective consumption and real views, with transparent and real time financial reporting with their IP recorded on the blockchain.

Advertisers can target specific audiences placing their ads on a reliable platform with premium content.

Brands get access to very detailed information about their audience. and all the views and engagement metrics are real.