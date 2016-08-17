BLINDSPOT’S JAIMIE ALEXANDER AND SULLIVAN STAPLETON COVER THE NEW ISSUE OF TV GUIDE MAGAZINE, ANCHORING THE “ULTIMATE FALL TV CATCH-UP GUIDE,” ON STANDS THIS THURSDAY, AUGUST 18

New York, August 17— NBC’s hit series Blindspot takes the cover of the new double issue of TV Guide Magazine, on stands this Thursday, August 18, anchoring the magazine’s “Ultimate Fall TV Catch-Up Guide,” which serves as the go-to resource for where viewers’ favorite shows left off last season, and where to binge-watch all of them before they return this fall.

Also in the issue is an exclusive interview with TV icons Henry Winkler & William Shatner, who speak candidly about their upcoming new travel series Better Late Than Never, in which Shatner and Winkler join former world heavyweight champ George Foreman and four-time Super Bowl winner Terry Bradshaw on a five-week trip through Asia, where they eat, drink and sometimes even sleep like the locals.

“A lot of people travel abroad but look for the safe and familiar: ‘Where’s the nearest McDonald’s?’ ‘Where’s Starbucks?’ But the true thrill comes when you abandon yourself totally and give in to a new culture,” Shatner reveals. “Being open to new experiences and ideas is the greatest way to stay young—and that includes trying such delicacies as fried bugs, chicken vagina and mice-infused wine,” he continued.

Winkler says of his co-star: “I find Bill lovable and inspiring, but a little prickly…The guy has read every book on the planet and wants you to know what is on every page. And he won’t let up. He’s always like, ‘Henry, you must embrace the culture!’ And I’d be like, ‘F—k you, Bill! I am not eating the cow penis!’”

Inside the issue, TV Guide Magazine Guest Columnist Joy Behar shares what she’s learned over the years from The View:

“The political seasons have been the best parts of this show—George Bush’s days in office, Barack Obama’s run for president and, of course, Donald Trump, the gift that keeps on giving.”

“We definitely made a lot of news, but at least personally, I never did anything to deliberately start it. Even on the day that I walked off the set [October 14, 2010] because I found what Bill O’Reilly said about all Muslims being terrorists very offensive, I wasn’t thinking, ‘Gee, this is going to be in the news.’ I say what I believe and the chips fall where they may…Still, people are often offended by my politics but that’s my point of view and that’s The View, as Barbara intended: women of different ages and different backgrounds with different points of view… Barbara thought it was rude when I walked out on O’Reilly, but I just couldn’t sit there with him.”

