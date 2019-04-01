Blaze Media Selects BroadView Software to Transform Commercial Ops

Blaze Media has implemented BroadView Software’s seamless traffic, programming and sales software to manage its broadcast operations across the newly combined multiplatform news and entertainment network that was formerly TheBlaze and CRTV.

“We were looking for a technology partner with an integrated model that would eliminate any duplication of data entry between the programming and traffic teams to save time and increase efficiency. BroadView has done just that.” said Tyler Cardon, CEO of Blaze Media. “We have several team members who work remotely so the cloud-based integration has been a nice upgrade for us. The revenue reporting is comprehensive and accurate and the support has been excellent.”

Michael Atkin, President of BroadView Software agreed. “Television is evolving. Today there are hundreds of specialized services including those catering to viewers across the entire political spectrum. BroadView is a fantastic fit for these types of operations. Furthermore, as these groups expand their use of OnDemand and nonlinear technologies, BroadView’s OnDemand scheduling tools are able to seamlessly aid there as well.”

About BroadView Software:

BroadView is the choice of Broadcast Operators, Ad Sales and Programming Professionals, CIOs and CFOs alike for managing today's multiplatform media environment. BroadView’s modules for Programming, Traffic, Sales and OnDemand operate seamlessly, from a single database, across online, non-linear, broadcast, MVPD and cable.

The system's highly configurable architecture makes it a cost-effective fit for most broadcasters. For enterprises with custom needs, BroadView is also a well-established technology partner for OnDemand, linear scheduling, workflow, and content and media management. BroadView's eighth-generation technology provides industry-leading functionality and ease-of-use. This, combined with expertise in integrations, training and support maximizes value and increases profitability for our clients.

BroadView Software

About Blaze Media:

Blaze Media is one of the nation’s largest independent media companies, with a reach of over 165 million each month, with products and programming spanning cable and satellite TV, subscription video on-demand, podcasts, social media, and other digitally distributed publishing assets and channels. Blaze Media is a pro-America, pro-free speech media company. We encourage and empower content creators to speak boldly and freely, without fear of censorship. Blaze Media offers exclusive, original programming featuring Mark Levin, Glenn Beck, Steven Crowder, Eric Bolling, Phil Robertson, Andrew Wilkow, Deneen Borelli, Steve Deace, Allie Stuckey, Pat Gray, Jon Miller, Chad Prather, Graham Allen, Sara Gonzales and many more.

Blaze Media

