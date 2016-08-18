Blair Parkin Joins International Technology Consultancy TEECOM as EMEA Principal

Oakland, California, USA -- Blair Parkin, who has achieved renown for more than 30 years of innovative work as a technologist in many sectors, has joined integrated technology consulting firm TEECOM as principal, based in Brighton, UK. Blair will lead TEECOM’s technology services for the EMEA region, continuing the firm’s highly active and expanding business in Munich, Berlin, Dublin, Amsterdam, and London.

Joining TEECOM, which has its headquarters in Oakland, California, USA, gives Blair and his team direct access to the emerging technologies of Silicon Valley as well as a deep bench of technology talent able to support the design, documentation, and project management of innovative projects worldwide. Blair brings with him a depth of experience creating transformative projects working closely with the owner and the architect to create differentiated work spaces, research facilities and public venues and spaces that provide a unique relationship between user, experience, and technology.

Blair anticipates that TEECOM’s research group, as well as the firm’s specialist technical departments covering telecom, security, audiovisual, acoustics, network, wireless, VoIP, and virtual reality, will support opportunities for multiple transformative applications, including CAVE environments and converged media studios.

“That’s one of the many reasons I’m excited to be a part of TEECOM,” Blair says. “We can sit at the table and bring seamless coordination to the client, which means we can streamline and speed the process whether you’re designing a new office, attraction, planetarium. The most innovative, ground-breaking concepts can be turned into reality from within a single team.”

Blair first collaborated with TEECOM on the multi-award-winning California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco, California, USA, which is the largest all-digital dome in the world and set a new standard for sustainable architecture as the first museum to achieve "Double Platinum" LEED rating. His diverse project and client history also includes Bloomberg, The British Museum, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Procter & Gamble.

## ENDS ##

About TEECOM:

TEECOM’s mission is to design the technology infrastructure that brings the next generation of smart, social, and secure buildings to life. Our consultancy applies strategic thinking and innovative engineering to deliver the ubiquitous and unified connectivity vital for today’s creative user experience. Learn more at TEECOM.com .