BlackTrax signs RM Multimedia, Italy

Being at the forefront of developments in show automation is paramount for Italian company, RM Multimedia located in Cattolica, Italy as they expand to provide their customer base with the latest digital technologies.

The company has invested in BlackTrax real-time motion tracking system for high-profile events and entertainment projects throughout Italy. “The market is ready for BlackTrax,” stated Ermanno Tontini, Technical Support and Training at RM Multimedia.

BlackTrax is an easy to use real-time tracking system, which delivers precise streaming positional data of a target or many targets to anyone that needs it and who wants to be more creative in the entertainment production industry. Using proprietary IR and RF, BlackTrax delivers dynamic streaming positional data with six degrees of freedom (x, y, z, plus roll, pitch & yaw) to sound re-enforcement, automated lighting, lasers, multimedia servers, and robotic camera systems.

“BlackTrax will simplify the lives of entertainment and event professionals in terms of programming and ensuring their projects are faster, simpler, even more impactful and fall well within their projected budget,” added Tontini.

Pictured: Gil Densham, CEO, CAST Group; Marco Bartolini, Sales Manager, Italy at RM Multimedia;

Ermano

Tontini, Technical Support and Training at RM Multimedia; and, Andrew Gordon, Director of Business Development at CAST BlackTrax.

The Italian market is known for producing the most spectacular shows. “These shows are demanding more and more interaction with the audience, space and technology, combining them as one integrated and connected element,” added Marco Bartolini, Sales Manager, Italy at RM Multimedia.

The distribution agreement was signed with CAST BlackTrax at ISE 2017.

RM Multimedia will bring BlackTrax to Music Inside Rimini from 7-9 May 2017. RM Multimedia will collaborate with Laser Entertainment Srl to demonstrate how BlackTrax can combine elements such as lights, lasers, dancers, and video. Visitors will be able to play and interact with BlackTrax live and on stage throughout the show.