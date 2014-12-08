BlackTrax Reports on LDI 2014 Success

The 27th Live Design International (LDI2014) tradeshow and conference for live design professionals was held in Las Vegas, NV from 17-23 November 2014. The event attracted an audience of 10,000 attendees and was a great success for BlackTrax:

Projection Master Classes

Gil Densham, President of CAST BlackTrax and Ash Nehru, Director of d3 Technologies, participated in panel sessions focusing on the technical achievements of Marvel Universe LIVE and a detailed look at realtime motion tracking and d3 media server integration.

BlackTrax on the d3 Technologies booth

Giving projection designers complete freedom to move, BlackTrax was part of d3 Technologies’ booth main demonstration. Visitors were able to experiment with moving projection mapping in a unique and visual way. With BlackTrax realtime motion tracking integrated into d3′s extensive projection toolkit, d3 Technologies showed that with their upcoming Dynamic Blend feature, freely moving objects are seamlessly mapped with multiple projectors, automatically and in realtime.

I attended this year’s LDI in search of what’s new and innovative in the world of interactive technology. I may have hit the jackpot when I came across CAST BlackTrax tracking system at the d3 Technologies’ booth. The accuracy and precision of the realtime 3D positioning was very impressive. This could be the perfect solution for many of our upcoming immersive experience projects.

Lars Pedersen, Director of Emerging Technologies, Worldstage

BlackTrax really showed the world that there is a robust and excellent solution for tracking of performers and scenery, not just for lighting but also for video. Their presence at the d3 booth was nothing short of stunning!

Bob Bonniol, MODE Studios

WATCH THE VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6uua77c9XY#t=31

Best Debuting Product

The highly sought after Best Debuting Product for Projection was given to d3 Technologies for its flagship d3 4x4pro product, which is equipped with BlackTrax protocols.

5 things you need to know about BlackTrax for projection mapping

BlackTrax delivers realtime tracking data to downstream technologies such as audio, lighting, multimedia and video cameras. At the same time, it can track performers, props, a moving video wall or projection display canvas. Easy to set up and deploy. Scalable and designed for future upgrades. Open protocol ensures interoperability with any system.

Read all about it: http://www.cast-soft.com/blog/?p=2091