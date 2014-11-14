BlackTrax delivers realtime tracking to d3 at LDI 2014

BlackTrax delivers realtime tracking at the d3 Technologies booth 1275 at LDI 2014, 20-23 November 2014, Las Vegas Convention Center, NV

Realtime motion tracking solution specialists, CAST BlackTrax will provide core motion tracking to support d3 Technologies booth at LDI 2014. In addition, BlackTrax expert staff will be present on the d3 booth to answer any questions in relation to tracking. The d3 booth is aimed at enabling creative designers and entertainment production professionals to see its latest hardware and to get a glimpse of what the future of live projection has in store.

Delivering targets on time

Whilst the exact nature of the d3 demonstration is a closely guarded secret until the show, the booth is designed to give projection designers the ultimate freedom to move. BlackTrax will be integrated with d3’s upcoming Dynamic Blend feature to track several objects.

With the benefits of fast, consistent and precise image tracking quality and reliability, BlackTrax delivers realtime tracking data to downstream technologies such as audio, lighting, multimedia and video cameras. At the same time, it can track performers, props, a moving video wall or projection display canvas.

Excited about the latest step in the technical collaboration between the two companies, Gil Densham, President at CAST BlackTrax said: “We have worked alongside d3 on a number of the world’s highest-profile, cutting-edge projects such as Marvel Universe LIVE! and a Honda Dealer Meeting, during 2014. We’re delighted to provide our BlackTrax solution to the d3 booth, helping to show its new media servers at their best.”

Ash Nehru, Software Director at d3 Technologies added: “We’re always looking for ways to advance the state of the art, and the ability to easily project content onto moving objects is clearly the next step. We’re conscious that we’re discovering a whole new design vocabulary - we’re excited to put this in front of creative designers at LDI, and see what they will do with it. BlackTrax has played an integral role in helping us to deliver that vision consistently in the high-pressure live environment.”

Gil Densham, President, BlackTrax and Ash Nehru, Software Director, d3 Technologies

Read the full story: www.blacktrax.ca