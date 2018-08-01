Melbourne’s Victoria University is the first Australian College to become a Certified DaVinci Resolve Trainer

Fremont, CA - August 1, 2018 - Victoria University in Melbourne has become the first Australian university to achieve DaVinci Resolve Trainer Certification with Blackmagic Design. The university also will be using DaVinci Resolve as their main post production software for their Screen Media degree.

DaVinci Resolve has been used on most of this year’s Hollywood blockbusters including "Adrift," "American Animals," "Deadpool 2," "Hearts Beat Loud," "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," "Madeline’s Madeline," "Mile 22," "The Miseducation of Cameron Post," "On Chesil Beach," "Sicario: Day of the Soldado," "Skyscraper," "Solo: A Star Wars Story," and "Sorry to Bother You."

DaVinci Resolve continues to be the go-to application for many of the world’s leading editors, colorists and post production facilities, such as EFILM’s Skip Kimball, Harbor Picture Company’s Joe Gawler and Stefan Sonnenfeld of Company 3.

The Screen Media degree at Victoria University makes full use of the campus’s facilities, which include state-of-the-art mac labs, a multi-camera television studio, radio studio, greenscreens along with a full range of production cameras and equipment. Dr Marc C-Scott, course chair for the Bachelor of Screen Media, chose to use DaVinci Resolve as the primary post-production software for the program.

As part of the Screen Media degree’s continual improvements, Dr C-Scott and his staff became part of Australia’s first university to be certified as Blackmagic Design Certified Trainers for DaVinci Resolve.

“Victoria University is always looking to explore and improve on degrees and adding Resolve to the curriculum is a big step forward,” said Dr C-Scott. “We are adding Resolve-specific classes throughout the degree, which will include all parts of Davinci Resolve. From there, we hope our students will use the software as part of their future studies and professionally.”

As part of the University’s installation of DaVinci Resolve, its two new post-production mac labs, each with capacity for 20 students, will be equipped with DaVinci Resolve. The new studio and lab join Victoria University’s recently developed television studio.

“Blackmagic Design gives amazing tech to people who could not afford to follow their film and video dreams in the past,” he said. “Now, with Resolve and the new television studio post- production and facilities, Victoria University will see even more students from around Australia coming to us. We will continue to grow with Resolve and are already planning future improvements for the degree based around Blackmagic Design products.”

