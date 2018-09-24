India’s Renge Dragon Studio Colors 63 Commercials in One Month Using Collaboration in DaVinci Resolve 15

Singapore - September 24, 2018 – Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve 15 was used to color grade 63 commercials in one month with the help of DaVinci Resolve 15’s collaboration workflow by RengeDragon Studio, an Indian boutique studio. As part of the 63 commercials, RengeDragon used DaVinci Resolve 15, along with DaVinci Resolve Micro Panel, for color grading the new Vaseline Sun & Pollution Protection commercial campaign.

DaVinci Resolve 15 was introduced at NAB 2018 in April and began shipping in August, 2018. The DaVinci Resolve 15 collaborative workflow dramatically speeds up post production because customers no longer need to import, export or translate projects between different software applications and work no longer needs to be conformed when changes are made.

“RengeDragon Studio was responsible for color grading all 63 commercials. As we were the only production house and not an outsourced vendor for the Vaseline commercial, we chose to edit, color grade, sound design, create visual effects/composites and finally deliver using DaVinci Resolve 15,” says Adolf Dsouza, Director, RengeDragon Studio.

“RengeDragon Studios has three senior colorists, two compositors, four junior colorist and finishing artists. With a staff strength of nine, every manhour needs to go into producing quality work. All projects enlist DaVinci Resolve 15’s collaboration workflow. Once the project has started on our office’s shared network, our visual effects artist, compositors and rotoscoping artist start working on the ungraded timeline with the reference LUT (that was prepared during presentation pitch phase) while the colorist works on color grading the footage in the timeline. They are all working on the RAW camera files in full 4K and there is no need to pull the shots separately for visual effects. Once the color grading is done, stills are sent to the visual effects and finishing department where they just apply them and deliver the final master. Since we are working with RAW files, the highest level of detailing remains with no data loss,” says Adolf Dsouza. He continues, “These highly creative processes often take the most manhours. However, when they are happening simultaneously, you save so much time!”

“Our client was very happy and impressed when they were giving us their feedback. As DaVinci Resolve 15 delivers looks fast, we were able to create many options with the DOP sitting in during an interactive client supervised session. Traditionally, a lot of time is wasted exporting and switching timelines in and out of different software. This often frustrates the client as waiting for changes to be made in order to compare options is a pain only people in post production are familiar with. With DaVinci Resolve 15, the changes are quick and comparing the effects in multiple screens is so easy that it really impresses our clients who have little to no background in post production,” says Adolf Dsouza, Director, RengeDragon Studio.

Pollution Protection Lotion’s commercial was also delivered using a Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve Micro Panel and DeckLink Mini Monitor.

“I enjoy using Blackmagic Design equipment for its reliability and cost effectiveness whilst delivering on high end post production standards. DaVinci Resolve 15 has made it possible for artists to now own the creative and deliver even better results in a totally cost effective way. Blackmagic Design has opened the doors to uncompromised post for a boutique studio like us who are now competing with giants operating on much bigger systems,” said Dsouza. He continues, “DaVinci Resolve 15 has amazing color grading and finishing tools which allows one to bend images without restrictions. The speed, accuracy, ease of use and flexibility that DaVinci Resolve 15 offers is exceptional, making it the best tool for productivity. We work on RAW 8K footage and the performance is just seamless.’’

DaVinci Resolve 15 has brilliant color management and color science. Footages from different cameras can be matched flawlessly now without much effort. The node based workflow allows one so much flexibility. The new 3D match moving tools allows us to track any complex shots. As a colorist from a strong finishing background, I can quickly do a lot of paint, tracking shapes, sky compositing, beautification and other compositing jobs while grading. Another thing I love is the range of options you can deliver to. It delivers instantly for YouTube, Vimeo, Broadcast, DCP and many other platforms,” he said.

“We are now even looking at providing remote grading as a service for our overseas supervised clients sessions. I’m very excited about the next stage of my business!”

Vaseline’s commercial is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_7hZEKDMQI&feature=youtu.be

