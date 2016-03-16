Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K Shoots Virtual Reality Experience at New York Fashion Week

Blackmagic Design today announced that nine Micro Studio Camera 4Ks and nine Video Assists were used to shoot high-end fashion brand Chromat’s Fall/Winter 2016 runway show at New York Fashion Week. Working alongside Director Winslow Porter, Josh and Jason Diamond, for their VR company SUPERSPHERE, used the Micro Studio Camera 4Ks and Video Assists as part of their 360Design “Diamond EYE” rig to capture 360-degree shots of the models walking down the runway.

The VR rig was situated at the top of the U-shaped runway to capture the best possible viewpoint and main view of the runway. “We shot from the press area, so viewers not only feel like they are sitting at the fashion show, but also get the immersive experience of being embedded among the press and paparazzi,” explained Josh, who was a producer on the project.

The collection was inspired by light and luminescence, and the show switched between bright lighting and complete darkness, during which the models were illuminated by garments lined with bright neon lights. Jason, who was the VR camera supervisor on the shoot, explained, “The show featured complete darkness with flashes of neon light from the clothing, all the way up to bright lighting. We couldn’t adjust the camera settings or iris on the fly, so we needed a camera that could capture it all and handle the wide range of lighting.”

He continued, “The Micro Studio Camera 4K’s dynamic range was essential to capturing the large variance between dark and light in the same shots. We shot in ProRes, 10-bit, 60 fps and at 1080p to get the most information possible out of the cameras’ sensors. Some of the more desired components to shooting VR include larger sensors and dynamic range, production-ready file formats, high frame rates and the ability to use high-quality lenses all in a very small form factor so you can place the cameras close together. The Micro Studio Camera 4K hits all the marks and more. You get the highest image quality, SDI and HDMI connections, the ability to record to the Video Assist at ProRes HQ 1080p, 60 fps; it’s a big deal.”

The “Diamond EYE” rig features a custom central mounting point, and all the Micro Studio Camera 4Ks were connected to it and calibrated for the final stitched frame. Each of the nine Micro Studio Camera 4Ks were connected via SDI to its own Video Assist, mounted to the cameras on tiny ball heads so they could be rotated. Two custom Switronix battery plates, each with nine 12v connectors from XLR cables, along with Switronix Gold Mount Batteries, were used to power the cameras and Video Assists.

Josh noted how the Video Assist’s flexibility proved useful for the shoot. “They are small, lightweight, touchscreen, have solid mounting points and record ProRes to SD cards, all of which makes our workflow easy and streamlined,” he said.

Jason concluded, “The Micro Studio Camera 4K’s breakout cable and the fact that Blackmagic Design is open with the protocol really increases flexibility as well. I was able to reroute power and genlock away from the base of the rig for better organization, and I didn’t have to worry about forcing too much stress on one thing or running too many cables on the rig. You can pretty much make whatever cable you want to suit your needs.”

The virtual reality experience is now airing on Littlstar, a global VR cinema network dedicated to immersive 360-degree video and photos. To view the video, please visit: http://littlstar.com/videos/b737641c

Press Photography

Product photos of Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K, Video Assist and all other Blackmagic Design products are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/press/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.