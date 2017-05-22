Blackmagic Design’s NAB 2017 Roadshow
What: Come and see the latest Blackmagic Design solutions for video, television and film production at the Blackmagic Design NAB 2017 Roadshow! Don’t miss the opportunity for hands-on demonstrations of the newly announced DaVinci Resolve 14, ATEM Television Studio Pro HD, Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro and more.
Where / When: We will be visiting seven cities over six weeks, between June and July, including:
Boston, MA
June 6, 2017 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm
Arlington Lodge Sons of Italy of America
19 Prentiss Road
Arlington, MA 02476
Washington, DC
June 8, 2017 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm
Greenbelt Marriott
6400 Ivy Lane
Greenbelt, MD 20770
Vancouver, BC
June 20, 2017 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm
British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT)
BCIT Downtown Campus
555 Seymour Street
Vancouver, BC V6B 3H6
Canada
Portland, OR
June 22, 2017 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm
Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI)
1945 SE Water Ave
Portland, OR 97214
Salt Lake City, UT
June 27, 2017 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm
The Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek
75 South West Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Denver, CO
June 29, 2017 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm
The Soiled Dove Underground
7401 E. 1st Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Toronto, ON
July 11, 2017 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm
Sheridan - Screen Industries Research & Training Centre
Pinewood Toronto Studios
225 Commissioners Street
Toronto, Ontario M4M 0A1
Canada
For more information and to register, please visit: https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/usatour-2017
