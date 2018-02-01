Blackmagic Design Introduces ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K

Fremont, California, USA - February 1, 2018- Blackmagic Design today announced the new ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K, the world’s most advanced high frame rate Ultra HD 2160p60 switcher with 20 inputs, 4 M/Es and a massive 16 next generation ATEM Advanced Chroma Keyers. In addition, the ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K features 2 Ultra HD multi viewers, full 2D DVE, built in SuperSource compositing engines with 4 picture in picture DVEs, full re-synchronization on each input and much more.

The ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K is available now for only US$5,995 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

In addition, Blackmagic Design has also announced a free software upgrade that adds all of the same new features to the previous ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K model. That means customers using the ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K get twice as many mix effects rows and 16 new next generation ATEM Advanced Chroma Keyers added to their switcher, absolutely free.

The all new ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K lets customers create live, switched, high frame rate HD and Ultra HD programs at up to 60 frames per second. Featuring advanced 12G-SDI technology, customers can connect the latest 2160p60 cameras using a single, standard SDI cable. The multi rate 12G-SDI connections automatically switch to 6G-SDI, 3G-SDI and HD-SDI so the switcher is compatible with existing HD equipment. The ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K can be used to master programs in 2160p60 while simultaneously outputting them in HD with realtime down conversion. It’s a future proof switcher that lets broadcasters start building a library of amazing Ultra HD content, even if they need to continue broadcasting 1080HD today.

For keying and effects, the ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K gives customers a total of 16 new advanced keyers for more high end creative options than ever before. Customers get 4 new ATEM Advanced Chroma Keyers on each of the 4 mix effects rows. The new keyers feature adjustable on-screen controls for selecting and sampling a region of color, adjustment controls for foreground, background and edges, and chroma correction tools for spill and flare suppression. That means customers can pull clean keys for professional broadcast quality composites and massive multi layer effects.

The ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K works in both HD and Ultra HD. It is designed for action filled sporting events and live concerts where smooth, crystal clear, incredibly detailed, realistic looking video is important. When combined with the extra resolution, higher frame rate and bigger color space of Ultra HD, the ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K makes the fast paced action and incredible drama of live sports look far better than even the highest end, most expensive regular HD production switchers.

The new ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K has hundreds of advanced creative features for creating the highest quality live broadcast programs. There are 4 built in media players and a larger media pool with more memory for graphics and video clips. The ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K features 16 built in all new ATEM Advanced Chroma Keyers, dynamic transitions, a powerful DVE, SuperSource multi layering, power macros, audio mixing, camera control with color correction and much more.

In addition to advanced 12G-SDI technology, the ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K features the highest quality professional broadcast connections. Every input has automatic frame re-synchronization so customers can take any source, even if it’s not referenced, and make clean switches. There are also two balanced XLR audio inputs and outputs for connecting mixers and other pro audio gear. The ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K has both an Ultra HD program output as well as a down converted HD program output, along with 6 auxiliary outputs for sending clean feeds out to giant screens, projectors, recorders or monitors. Dual Ultra HD multi view outputs let customers monitor program, preview and cameras on large screen Ultra HD displays.

The ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K can be controlled using ATEM’s professional hardware control panels or using the ATEM Software Control on a Mac or Windows computer connected via ethernet.

The ATEM hardware control panels are the fastest, most professional way to control a switcher during live production. The ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Panel features high quality buttons, knobs, faders and joysticks that are built to withstand the demanding needs of live production work. The new ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel, which was also announced today, is a compact professional panel featuring the latest broadcast technology, an updated layout designed to help customers work quickly on live productions, and built in LCD screens that display context sensitive tools and settings when you need them. The ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel fits in a standard equipment rack and is perfect for tight locations like outside broadcast trucks.

The ATEM software control panel, which is included free, provides a full visual control panel with parameter palettes for making quick adjustments, loading graphics, mixing audio and more. Customers can even combine multiple hardware and software control panels on the same show so different people can be working on switching, graphics, audio, camera control and more, all at the same time.

Blackmagic Design today also announced a new ATEM Camera Control Panel, which is a compact remote camera control unit designed to control up to four different URSA Broadcast, URSA Mini, Blackmagic Studio or Blackmagic Micro Studio cameras. The ATEM Camera Control Panel works with any ATEM live production switcher and features LCD screens, professional joystick for iris and master black control, and control buttons that allow a single operator to adjust a wide range of technical parameters such as the black level, gain, color balance, shutter speed and more. This leaves camera operators free to focus on the creative aspects of live production such as framing and composition. The ATEM Camera Control Panel will be available in May/June this year.

“The new ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K gives customers 4 mix effects rows and 16 amazing new ATEM Advanced Chroma Keyers in the same design as our previous 2 M/E switcher,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “Customers can now get a high end live production switcher with more power and creative effects than ever before so they can produce incredible television programs. Plus, existing ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K customers can upgrade and get these incredible new features for free!”

ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K Key Features