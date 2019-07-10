Hyper RPG Powers its YouTube and Twitch Live Streaming Workflows with Blackmagic Design

Fremont, CA - July, 10, 2019 - Blackmagic Design today announced that Hyper Rabbit Power Go (Hyper RPG), an online gathering place centered around video and tabletop gaming, comic books, movies and more, has incorporated a Pocket Cinema Camera 4K, ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K and ATEM Television Studio HD live production switchers and more to shoot and live stream around thirty hours of programming per week on its YouTube and Twitch channels.

Created in 2015 by veteran game developer Jordan Weisman (BattleTech, Shadowrun) and former Geek and Sundry Twitch channel show runner Zac Eubank, Hyper RPG pushes the boundaries of collaborative storytelling and shared gaming experiences across the web and around the world. Hyper RPG goes live five days a week during the afternoons, and its YouTube and Twitch channels attract more than 44 million unique viewers during these live streams. Content ranges from live interactive role playing games, such as Dungeons & Dragons, on Twitch to superhero news and movie trailer reactions on YouTube.

“Since we started Hyper RPG four years ago, we’ve been using Blackmagic Design. We have two studios decked out with the gear, and we rely on it heavily,” said Eubank. “We recently incorporated the Pocket Cinema Camera 4K, ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K, ATEM Television Studio HD and more to elevate and refine our productions.”

Hyper RPG's smaller studio is equipped with the Pocket Cinema Camera 4K and ATEM Television Studio HD to shoot more timely YouTube content, which is mostly reactionary pop culture pieces. Topics covered include movie trailer reactions, discussions on the latest superhero movies and more “snackable” content.

“We don’t have a big team, so having gear like the Pocket Cinema Camera 4K and the ATEM Television Studio HD is perfect for us,” added Eubank. “They’re very easy to use and don’t require much explaining, which allows everyone to jump in and capture content as needed without missing a beat.”

The Pocket Cinema Camera 4K allows Hyper RPG to shoot crisp, 4K footage for YouTube. Its ability to bake in LUTs as needed has been a huge help for the team as they have different LUTs for the different shows. Eubank explained, “We work on a very tight schedule so we need to save as much time as possible in post. We have specific looks built for each show that we have saved as presets in the camera. We can load them up before recording and save our post team some time.”

The camera’s compact form factor combined with its XLR input and audio control are also considered huge advantages because they cut down on the amount of additional gear needed.

The ATEM Television Studio HD allows the team to create multi camera programming and cut the show as it’s happening, also eliminating heavy post production work. The compact design has proven to be especially beneficial, as they can travel with it for field work.

The second studio includes an ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K, HyperDeck Studio Mini recorder, UltraStudio HD Mini capture and playback device along with seven Blackmagic Studio Cameras to shoot all the Twitch content, which consists of live table top gaming as well as dynamic discussions around various games and series. These broadcasts often have multiple actors join the episodes for added impact and their storytelling ability.

“The seven Blackmagic Studio Cameras set up in our second studio are all connected to the ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K. We split a lot of these signals and input them into the computer. One is our full program feed out, including graphics, while the others run directly into our computer capture card, so we have a clean feed without any graphics. We do it like this in part because all of our picture in picture windows are done in software instead of hardware due to Twitch’s unique requirements,” said Eubank.

He continued, “For syncing purposes, we run all of our audio through the ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K and then output it to the computer. We do a full mix down of our computer audio inputs and outputs through the ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K as well.”

Even though the ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K is incredibly powerful, its compact size has been a huge asset for Hyper RPG since space is at such a premium in the studio.

Eubank added, “When we play Dungeons & Dragons, we’ll have up to six people join us. We’re all sitting at a very large table, which leaves us very little room for our gear. The ATEM Television Studio Pro 4K’s compact design is a huge advantage for us.”

In addition, Hyper RPG has the HyperDeck Studio Mini and the UltraStudio HD Mini built into its workflow at all times. They record several of the streams because the output to Twitch is 5,000 kilobytes per second.

“Sometimes the Twitch servers will get bogged down, so we make backups of the shows that we know have better visual qualities to them, and then we’ll upload those to YouTube as clean edits instead of exporting from Twitch, so they’re a lot nicer quality,” said Eubank.

With Blackmagic Design fully powering its live streaming workflow, Hyper RPG has been able to become both a production company and content developers. The gear’s flexibility and ease of use has helped the team remain truly dynamic and interactive. Because of this, Hyper RPG is able to quickly adapt content to meet its audience’s interests.

