Blackmagic Design Announces UltraStudio 4K Extreme

NAB 2015, Las Vegas, USA - April 13, 2015 - Blackmagic Design today announced UltraStudio 4K Extreme, the world’s most advanced Thunderbolt and PCIe video capture and playback solution. UltraStudio 4K Extreme features many type of video connections including quad link 12G-SDI, HDMI 2.0 and more, plus it includes a built in multi format hardware codec! UltraStudio 4K Extreme is designed to work with the highest quality and highest frame rate video, all the way up to 3D stereoscopic 4K at 2160p60.

Blackmagic UltraStudio 4K Extreme will be available in June for $2,995 and will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2015 booth at #SL219.

UltraStudio 4K Extreme is the world's first Thunderbolt based solution with advanced 12G-SDI technology for capturing and playing back video from the latest high frame rate Ultra HD and 4K devices up to 2160p60 over a single, standard BNC cable. UltraStudio 4K Extreme supports virtually every SD, HD, Ultra HD and 4K format and frame rate, in both YUV and RGB color.

UltraStudio 4K Extreme also includes a built in hardware multi format hardware codec that allows capture to H.265 files, which is becoming the compression standard for distributing Ultra HD content online. The demand for content encoded in the H.265 format will become higher as customers demand high quality Ultra HD content for the latest televisions they are purchasing today. This means UltraStudio 4K Extreme is the perfect solution for real time encoding of Ultra HD to files for online distribution of content.

This hardware codec also supports ProRes encoding so customers can record and playback everything from Apple ProRes 422 Proxy to the highest quality 12-bit ProRes 4444 XQ files for advanced compositing and color grading. This hardware codec means that high resolutions and high frame rates can be captured to lower speed computers such as laptops because the heavy processing of the video compression and decompression is handled in the UltraStudio 4K Extreme. This means the data rates the computer needs to handle are greatly reduced.

Designed to be used on a desktop, or installed into equipment racks, UltraStudio 4K Extreme features an attractive, machined aluminum front panel with an integrated color display and buttons for quickly selecting input sources for video, audio, timecode and deck control. The rear panel includes virtually every type of video and audio connection that exists, including 12G-SDI, HDMI 2.0, analog component and composite video, balanced XLR and AES/EBU digital audio, as well as optical fiber expansion cages, RS-422 deck control inputs, dual power supplies and more.

Customers will be able to capture and playback Ultra HD in YUV at 60 frames per second as well as Ultra HD and 4K RGB video at 30 frames per second via the advanced 12G-SDI video connections. The Thunderbolt loop thru allows connection of up to 6 devices, so customers can connect fast disk arrays for massive amounts of video storage with a single Thunderbolt connection to their computer. When higher frame rates in RGB 4K are required, then UltraStudio 4K Extreme includes a higher speed PCI Express external connection so customers can connect via PCI Express and go beyond the speeds possible with the built in Thunderbolt connection.

UltraStudio 4K Extreme handles virtually every television format, making it the ideal solution for all post production and broadcast users working on high end design, editing, paint, color correction and visual effects projects. UltraStudio 4K Extreme is also perfect for 3D workflows because it features both interleaved/side by side and dual stream capture and playback. Interleaved 3D allows the left and right eye to be interleaved as fields into a single video connection and file, so customers can edit and finishing software such as DaVinci Resolve.

“This is the most powerful video capture and playback breakout box we’ve ever designed,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “The combination of 12G-SDI, Thunderbolt, and built-in hardware codec is exciting because it lets customers work at higher resolutions and frame rates than ever before. Now customers can edit amazing quality video, add the most incredible color correction even in high frames rate RGB 12 bit RGB quality!”

UltraStudio 4K Extreme Key Features

Supports 4K 60p capture and playback using 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 connections.

Built in high performance hardware codec for H.265 and ProRes encoding.

Supports 12-bit 4:4:4 RGB 4K for high end color correction and VFX.

3D capture and playback via SDI and HDMI.

Analog Component and dedicated NTSC/PAL in and out.

4 channel balanced analog audio in and out. Additional RCA HiFi audio in.

2 channel AES/EBU unbalanced audio in and out.

Professional Mic input with phantom power selector and full input gain control.

Timecode in and out on XLR connectors.

Genlock/tri-sync input & output.

2 x Sony compatible RS-422 deck control.

Includes hardware down conversion of Ultra HD to HD on playback.

Includes hardware SD and HD keying.

Connects with both Thunderbolt and PCIe

Includes free DaVinci Resolve Lite software.

Includes free developer SDK

Elegant 2 rack unit design, with removable ears so it can be used in a rack or sit on a desk.

Availability and Price

UltraStudio 4K Extreme will be available in June for US$2,995 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

